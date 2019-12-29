LeBron James ready for the Mavs after the Lakers win again

LeBron James is confident he will be fit for the Los Angeles Lakers showdown against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday as he continues to handle a groin problem.

James was listed as questionable before Saturday's game at the Portland Trail Blazers after aggravating the injury during the Lakers Christmas Day loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, the four-time Most Valuable Player in the NBA played until the end to score 21 points and distribute 16 assists while the Lakers broke a streak of four consecutive losses with a 128-120 victory.

Despite falling heavily on his elbow after a fall, James is ready to mend and face the Mavs again.

"I'm fine, I'll be fine. Yes (it was the same part of the elbow that I hit in Miami), more or less," he told reporters before he was asked if he would face Dallas.

"Yes, I am planning it," he replied. "As long as this ice takes care of your business and I wake up comfortably and healthily, (then) yes.

"I'm fine for me."

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James would need to be evaluated closely.

"When you have a back-to-back, you simply treat it as if it were the only game you are playing and then you realize tomorrow tomorrow," he said, as quoted by ESPN.

Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 24 points, while Anthony Davis contributed 20 and Rajon Rondo provided 15 points and four assists from the bench.

"Rondo came in with so much, his pace was incredible. Kuz is maintaining his streak of scoring the ball with the blow we've been waiting for all year," James added, with Kuzma having deactivated the potential tension before the game caused by his coach personal. Making critical comments from James on social media.

"He's getting back to his rhythm. And AC (Alex Caruso) and Dwight (Howard) were a monster in the paint. Everyone else simply contributed. It was a good complete game."