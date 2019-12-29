LeBron James named the male athlete of the decade by the Associated Press

Yesterday he Associated Press He announced Serena Williams as his female athlete of the decade, and now they have announced their male athlete. Not surprisingly, LeBron has won the title after everything he has achieved in the last 10 years.

From leaving Cleveland to Miami to winning a championship in Miami, and then returning to Cleveland to help bring a championship, and now on his journey as a Laker, he has had an incredible 10 years on the court. However, his work off the field has also made him loved by many. Whether it is the opening of his I Promise School in his hometown or even the charity work he has done over the years, there is no doubt that he has been a fan favorite.

He told AP: "You add another 10 years of learning and adversity, traps, good, good, bad and any intelligent person who wants to grow will learn from all those experiences." A decade ago, I just turned 25. I am about to turn 35 and I am in a better (place) in my life and I have a better understanding of what I want to get from life. "

At the beginning of the decade, it was ranked number 124 on the NBA all-time scoring list, it is currently ranked number 4, behind Kobe Bryant, who is at number 3, Karl Malone, who It is number 2 and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is at number 1.

When asked if he would come to that number 1 spot in the next decade, he said: "I would be lying if I said I don't see it." Obviously I am not trying to say: "Okay, well, if I play this amount of time, if I average this,quot; … I am not doing that because I have never done it with my career. I always let it pass. What happens, happens. But I see it. I do see it.

Congratulations to LeBron James for receiving such an honor and always pushing the limit.

