LeBron James greets the efficient Kyle Kuzma after the Lakers win over Trail Blazers | NBA News

LeBron James said he loved Kyle Kuzma's efficiency after the Lakers striker scored 24 points in the Los Angeles 128-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kuzma's season may have turned a corner on Saturday night with a 24-point performance that helped the Lakers break their streak of four straight losses. James contributed with 21 points and 16 assists.

"We want him to be the third scorer for us, to get 18 to 20 points per night. More important, it is efficiency at this moment that I love," said James about Kuzma, who was 9 of 17 from the field.

"He has been very efficient mixing it with his three, his touches of paint. You saw him tonight at rest too, just mixing it."

Kuzma highlighted a strong performance of the Lakers' reserves, which provided 72 benchmarks. The Portland Bank scored 39 points.

It was the kind of night the Lakers expected for Kuzma throughout the season, as he fought several injuries and a reduction in minutes. Kuzma scored more than 20 points for the second consecutive game.

"Yes, I am healthy now," Kuzma said of another great performance. "I have confidence in my body. I took some free time, sat down for five games and really just picked up what I needed to do and I did it."















0:21



LeBron James connected with Anthony Davis for an alley-oop slam that sealed the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the Portland Trail Blazers



Anthony Davis added 20 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers. The victory also helped the Lakers move from a disappointing Christmas day defeat to their city rival, Clippers.

"We were all quite upset about the last game," Davis said. "We just wanted to make an effort to enter and return to the victory column. We were able to get this one out."

Head coach Frank Vogel, who told his team before the game that he wanted his team to be angry and nervous, picked up a coach in the first quarter.

"I got an early technology, I wanted our group to feel that," Vogel said after the game. "It's not fun to lose. We are a good team and we could use that to our advantage and get it out on this team."

















0:10



James produced a characteristic chase block during the Lakers' victory over the Trail Blazers



"We weren't happy to lose that Christmas day game and we certainly weren't happy to lose four in a row. We have a lot of habits that we need to tighten."

The game was a high score issue. Both teams scored more than 30 points and shot more than 50 percent from the field in the first quarter when the Lakers built a two-point lead. In the last quarter, neither team achieved 30 points.

Davis had nine points in the third quarter and an assist to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a triple with 0.1 seconds remaining to give the Lakers a 103-95 lead after three.

"Every time he is on the floor, every second he is on the floor has an impact," James said of Davis's stretch to close the third quarter. "We don't expect less. He's just great."

A Davis dump on a James balloon pushed the Lakers to a 127-115 lead with 1:37 remaining and sealed the victory.

