Larissa Dos Santos Lima sends a sincere apology to the former mother-in-law

90 day promised star Larissa Dos Santos Lima You are ready to turn a new sheet.

The reality show personality went to Instagram on Sunday to express how much he regrets his "big mistakes,quot; spent with "a former family member," which many believe is an apology to his ex-husband's mother, Debbie johnson.

For a review, the brunette beauty was previously married to Colt johnson, with whom he starred in the TLC series. From the first moment, the spectators saw how tumultuous their relationship was. So much so that the duo's seven-month romance ended after Colt filed for divorce in January.

Before the couple broke up, the Brazilian native was arrested for domestic assault. She was also seen colliding with Colt's mother during the reality show.

But despite the relationship of the 33-year-old star with her ex-husband and Debbie, it seems that Larissa is ready to live with the motto: new year, new me.