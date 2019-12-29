Larissa Dos Santos Lima sends a sincere apology to the former mother-in-law

90 day promised star Larissa Dos Santos Lima You are ready to turn a new sheet.
The reality show personality went to Instagram on Sunday to express how much he regrets his "big mistakes,quot; spent with "a former family member," which many believe is an apology to his ex-husband's mother, Debbie johnson.
For a review, the brunette beauty was previously married to Colt johnson, with whom he starred in the TLC series. From the first moment, the spectators saw how tumultuous their relationship was. So much so that the duo's seven-month romance ended after Colt filed for divorce in January.
Before the couple broke up, the Brazilian native was arrested for domestic assault. She was also seen colliding with Colt's mother during the reality show.
But despite the relationship of the 33-year-old star with her ex-husband and Debbie, it seems that Larissa is ready to live with the motto: new year, new me.
Regarding Instagram, the reality television personality shared a long post about how to leave his past and look to the future with a positive outlook on life.
"A new year, a new decade is fast approaching," the 33-year-old began her detailed publication. "While I have been working to improve my mind, body and spirit in 2019, I want 2020 to be the year or renewal and to clean up all the bad energy of the past. There have been some very negative changes between me and a former member of the family. This is something I don't want to do anymore. I don't want to fight her, since it's all in the past. "
The TLC star apparently made reference to his court order. A month after Larissa and Colt officially decided on the divorce in April 2019, a judge ordered him to do 48 hours of community service and pay $ 345 after resolving a domestic violence charge.
"My time with the family was a bad stage of my life, and for the three of us it could never work. Great mistakes were made, and for my part, I'm sorry," he continued. "I have paid my mistakes for the law with the fulfillment of the court, but I feel it with my soul on my part in the separation of the family. I have such good memories of her, and when I think of them, smile."
Larissa also remembered her and Debbie's love for cats and how much she loved eating her steak. "We laugh a lot. When I reflect on things, separating myself from the negative, I recognize a lovely woman I admire," he said. "I don't hate her. I will always have a place in my heart for her."
She added: "For a short time, we were family. I greatly appreciate the support of my followers. You encourage me to be a better person every day."
Before closing his message, the reality show personality asked his many followers and fans not to "insult,quot; Debbie.
"This is something I want to stop once and for all. Yes, I react quickly, but I want to stop this. She doesn't deserve to be insulted or hurt," said the 33-year-old. "She is a good person, and one day I hope to see her in a restaurant or a shop, and hug her. A genuine and warm hug. Be kind. Label someone with whom you would like to make amends."
