Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wore matching couture dresses Ralph and Russo for their Christmas Eve party

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster wore matching Ralph Russo Haute Coutre dresses for their annual Christmas Eve party and looked amazing. Ralph and Russo shared multiple photo presentations on their official Instagram page where they have 2.4 million followers. The slide shows included photos of Kylie and Stormi wearing their dresses, a design sketch of the dresses and dresses in various stages of the creation.

Kylie looked exquisite and chose to use her hair beyond her shoulders for the occasion. Combining the dress with an exquisite necklace of emeralds and diamonds, Kylie looked glamorous and exuded the old class and grace of Hollywood.

Stormi, who has become Kylie's little mini self, looked sweet in her dress. Both Stormi Webster and True Thompson wore matching dresses with their mother, but they matched them with slippers and hiking boots. Stormi wore white sneakers with her dress.

Ralph and Russo shared the following subtitle and photo slideshow with Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster in their beautiful dresses.

Feeling festive before heading to the annual family Christmas party # Kardashian / Jenner, the beautiful @kyliejenner took Instagram to share photos of her and her dazzling daughter #Stormi in custom dresses #RalphAndRusso.

Ralph and Russo also shared photos of the dresses while they were in the creation stage along with a description of the dresses themselves. Both dresses presented ties that are currently in fashion. From large ties in hairstyles to ties in dresses, everyone uses them.

"Enter our workshop to get an exclusive on close-ups and details of the #ChristmasEve green dresses of @kyliejenner and her daughter # Stormi; the beautiful #KylieJenner chose an emerald green duchess dress with a thigh opening and a draped bow on the hip. Meanwhile, her adorable daughter wore a matching dress with a hand-pleated belt and a bow on the back. "

What do you think about the matching dresses of Ralph and Russo by Kylie Jenner and Stormi? Are you a fan of emerald green in Kylie?

Do you like to see the Kardashians and Jenners twinned with their daughters? Do you follow the fashion and beauty trends of Kylie Jenner?



