KUWK: Within the relationship of Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima amidst reconciliation reports!

After spending more time together than usual, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima sparked rumors that they were a couple once again. It's no secret that, since their separation, the KUWK star and the model have remained friendly, but their new interactions convinced people that they were even back together.

That said, an internal report claims to know exactly what the status of your relationship is.

In recent weeks, the mother of three children was seen with her ex in different places, including a club in Miami, where they were partying all night.

In addition, they even visited Disneyland and smiled at each other, even hugging sometimes, according to eyewitnesses.

And let's not forget that Younes was also at Kardashian's Christmas party this year!

Finally, the two have been sharing photos on their respective social media platforms!

Despite all these signs, however, it turns out that they are not officially together again at this time.

A source explained through HollywoodLife that ou Kourtney and Younes are having a lot of fun together now. It is nothing serious at all. Kourtney loves to be extremely hot, she is young and sweet with children, but despite the fact that they hang out, it is only a good time for her and that is all she sees. They have a lot of chemistry together. They haven't been together again and she doesn't consider him her boyfriend. "

"She knows in the long term that it would not work for many reasons, but she is happy to have fun and keep it informal right now," the same informant told the same media outlet.


