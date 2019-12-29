Kris Jenner doesn't like Kylie and Kendall calling Caitlyn Jenenr mom, report

It's a question that many people had when they first heard that Bruce Jenner was making the transition to Caitlyn: what would Kylie and Kendall Jenner call her? Throughout his childhood, Caitlyn had been his father. Now, Bruce Jenner is in transition and even underwent background surgery. In all aspects, Caitlyn is a woman, but does that mean that Kylie and Kendall should still refer to Caitlyn as a dad? And if so, where does that leave Kris Jenner?

Kris Jenner has not undergone gender reassignment surgery and has always been the mother of the children. Now that Bruce is no longer a man, should Kylie and Kendall refer to Caitlyn as mom or dad? Caitlyn Jenner began her transition in 2015, and both Kylie and Kendall were young adults. Still, it could be confusing, even for teenagers, to see one of their parents undergo a sex change and make new adjustments in that father's family.

According to a new Life & Style report, Kendall Jenner started calling Caitlyn, mom, and now Kendall Jenner is doing it too. Life & Style says that Kris Jenner is not excited about the name change. The source says that Kris Jenner reminded the girls that she was her mother and that she always would be.

You can see a photo slideshow with the Kardashians and Jenners that Caitlyn Jenner shared with her 9.9 million Instagram followers below.

There have been reports that Khloe Kardashian no longer talks to Caitlyn, although those reports are questioned. Caitlyn herself said that of all her children she is in the closet with Kylie Jenner. The magazine stated the following regarding a conversation that Kris Jenner is believed to have with her children. Saying that the children are now calling Minson

"But there is a person

Life & Style also reports that Kris Jenner simply does not agree with the children who call Caitlyn Mom in any way or form.

"But there is a person who is not happy with the modern nickname, Momager Kris Jenner, 64. (Kris) told her daughters, blank that they didn't have two mothers, that she was the only mother." Of course, Kendall and Kylie know that Caitlyn is their father, but over time, it felt natural.

Ad

What do you think about Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner calling Caitlyn mom?



Post views:

0 0