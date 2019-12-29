Kim from North Korea urges security measures & # 39; positive and offensive & # 39; | North Korea News

%MINIFYHTML6d6fb55f0d50289d46937f7b92f5e2339% %MINIFYHTML6d6fb55f0d50289d46937f7b92f5e23310%

north Korean The leader Kim Jong Un convened in a meeting of the ruling party "positive and offensive measures,quot; to ensure security before the end-of-year deadline he has set for denuclearization talks with the United States, the state media said on Monday KCNA

Kim convened a weekend meeting of senior Workers Party officials to discuss policy issues amid growing tension over their deadline for Washington to soften its stance in stalled negotiations aimed at dismantling nuclear and missile programs from Pyongyang.

In a session on Sunday, Kim suggested actions in the areas of foreign affairs, the ammunition industry and the armed forces, emphasizing the need to take "positive and offensive measures to fully guarantee the country's sovereignty and security," KCNA said. , without giving more details. .

Kim also discussed state management and economic problems, he said, as the country's economy has been affected by international sanctions for its weapons programs. "He presented the tasks to urgently correct the serious situation of the important industrial sectors of the national economy," KCNA said.

The meeting was still going on, he said.

& # 39; New way & # 39;

north Korea He urged Washington to offer a new approach to resume negotiations, warning that it can take an unspecified "new path,quot; if the United States does not meet its expectations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called several high-level meetings this month (KCNA through Reuters)

US military commanders said the measure could include proof of a long-range missile, which north Korea It has been suspended since 2017, along with nuclear warhead tests.

Washington would be "extraordinarily disappointed,quot; if north Korea Test a nuclear or long-range missile, White House national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien said Sunday and promised to take appropriate measures as a leading military and economic power.

United States had opened communication channels with north Korea and he expected Kim to fulfill the denuclearization commitments he made at the summits with the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said O & # 39; Brien.

In New York, members of the United Nations Security Council are scheduled to hold an informal meeting on Monday to contemplate a Russian and Chinese proposal to ease sanctions against north Korea, a measure that some diplomats say has little support.

Russia and China proposed a draft resolution of the UN Security Council earlier this month that would lift some sanctions in an attempt to launch the denuclearization talks between north Korea and the United States.

Penalties in industries that won north Korea hundreds of millions of dollars a year were imposed in 2016 and 2017 to cut funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs.