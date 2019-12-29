Kevin Hart remembered his mother in a new Netflix documentary

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Kevin Hart lost his mother, and such a thing is not easy for anyone. But this man managed to deal with the horrible event with pride and grace, as The Shade Room says.

In a new Netflix documentary that everyone is talking about lately, she remembers her mother and refers to her strength as a single woman.

A follower told The Shade Room the following: "You only published this because you reviewed it before." You are not all low. "

One commenter said: "I respect him much more after seeing this!" And someone else posted this: "And now this man can afford to buy all the designer 1: 1 of our page he wants." Simply magical. "

Another follower praised the documentary and wrote: "The best documentary will make you want to be better," and another person said: "He is using his infidelity to make money by creating a smh documentary."

Another person said, "Trying to take this seriously, but the reverse duck tape made me feel fun even when I didn't try," and someone else posted this: "Definitely checking this out tonight! It looks deep! Pause! & # 39;

Early today, it has been revealed that Eniko Hart addressed a sad and sad event of his life recently. She talked about the moment Kevin Hart cheated on her.

Ad

This has been a really difficult year for the couple because, apart from the cheating scandal, Kevin also had a very serious car accident, if you remember.


Post views:
0 0

Recent Articles

Eddie Howe endures the period & # 39; most difficult & # 39; as Bournemouth manager | Soccer news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Putin thanks Trump for helping Russia thwart the terrorist attack

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
MOSCOW - President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia called President Trump on Sunday to thank him for advice from US intelligence agencies that helped...
Read more

Joe Giudice says he will let go 2019 and promises his daughters "The best of me in 2020,quot;

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Royal Housewives of New Jersey The star Joe Giudice has had a 2019 full of events full of ups and downs. And now, you...
Read more

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson get cozy at Disneyland

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Instagram / Chloe Delevingne The rain and the massive holiday crowds weren't going to keep Delevigne face and partner Ashley Benson...
Read more

Calling I call both games! ‘: Kevin Harlan masterfully fuses the defeat of the Patriots with the victory of Call of Chiefs

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Week 17 is a chaotic time in the NFL. Fortunately for spectators of the Chiefs' victory over the Chargers on...
Read more
©