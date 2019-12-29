Kenya Moore reminds Marc Daly what he is missing in a poorly dressed photo that put Tiny Harris in hot water with "Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; fans for doing this

Mama Kenya Moore is in the form of her life, and she is not afraid to boast and remind her husband Marc Daly what she is missing, and from what it seems, Tiny Harris is here to help.

the Real Atlanta Housewives The star recently took social media, where she shared an impressive photo of herself with sexy panties and a tank top.

In the picture taken in Kenya's room, he made sure his killer abs were in sight.

Kenya, who had a baby a year ago, had this to say: “Abs is still there? ✅ Thank you @bodycompleterx for helping me lose weight. I ate everything I wanted, but I took his supplements to burn fat and B12 for energy and health. "

Tiny, the wife of rapper T.I. I had this reaction: "Damn you be a bad bitch babe."

A Kenyan fan told Tiny not to call her a bitch and added: "@majorgirl. You may want to call her Kenya for the compliment you are trying to give her. Not everyone wants to be called a Bi * tch word. Classy Kenya and BEAUTIFUL does not believe that she likes her friends or other people who address her that way hahaha. However, I love them both. Ijs @thekenyamoore. "

Another sponsor made this comment: “It seems that motherhood has softened you. (Your heart is not your body !!) I loved hating you as the villain of housewives, but now you are so identifiable and kind. 🙂 ♥ ️ ♥ ️ And you look phenomenal.

Let me put this turkey wing and get on the tape … 😫 "

This social media user explained: "I think she has always been like that, but sometimes we all act with our pain. What I like about Kenya is that she is not afraid of being herself and being forgiving when people have harmed her as I would like to from them. We don't always get what we give from the same people, but God is merciful. "

A fourth follower revealed: "It's stress because she knows her husband is dating! He acts like he doesn't even like her. She has NOT changed. Look how she liked to ruin Cynthia's surprise. She is still a witch with a B. Smooches. 😘 "

Kenya is a role model when it comes to being fit.



