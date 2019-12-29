Keith Urban will join Stevie Nicks at the Nashville end of the year show

%MINIFYHTML8b690adbf1d1ea690b447e948a07ec259% %MINIFYHTML8b690adbf1d1ea690b447e948a07ec2510%

WENN / Patricia Schlein

On the collaboration, Nashville Mayor John Cooper says: "Making someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban on stage is an incredible way to end the year."

Keith Urban has recruited Stevie Nicks for their New Year's Eve concert in Nashville, Tennessee.

The country star will sound in 2020 as headliner for the city's free New Year's Eve Music City Midnight event, and this year it will be joined by the Fleetwood Mac star.

"Having someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban on stage is an incredible way to end the year," Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. "Nashville has worked hard to turn New Year's Eve into a world-class event that attracts global attention and economic impact on the city."

The bill also presents Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell and his wife Amanda Shires, The props, and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Urban has given up on New Year's Eve with his wife Nicole Kidman and his children four times to head the Nashville end of the year festival. Last year's show was a great success with the attendance of almost 200,000 people, according to the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp.