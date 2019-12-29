Kanye West launches Skid Row praise concert for first Sunday service anniversary

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

Celebrating a year of his gospel events, the rapper & # 39; Stronger & # 39; He shares his thoughts on the lack of widespread housing and states that he had a strong and compelling vision. For your solution.

Up News Info –

Kanye west celebrated a year of its Sunday service gospel events over the weekend at Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The rapper celebrated the first anniversary of the weekly music and praise concerts at the Union Rescue Mission shelter in one of the poorest areas of the city, and took the microphone to talk about the lack of widespread housing, claiming he had a "vision "to find a solution. the problem.

"I definitely saw a strong and compelling vision with the problem of the homeless and I know we can find a solution, a global solution," he said, revealing that he and technology entrepreneur Elon Musk had discussed the issue.

<br />

In announcing that Sunday marked "a year of Sunday service," the star of "Stronger" added: "We had no idea we were going to be here in week 52 … Thank God. This saved my life. This was an alternative to opioids, this was an alternative to pornography. "