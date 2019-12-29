Justin Bieber makes a suggestive comment about Hailey Baldwin in a video post

%MINIFYHTMLb1d5c579e22eefc09db030d2757751c49% %MINIFYHTMLb1d5c579e22eefc09db030d2757751c410%

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are getting stronger and don't shy away from showing their mutual feelings on social media. The lovebirds are still in the honeymoon phase!

That said, no one flinched when, yesterday, Justin went to his IG platform to publish a clip that showed him and some friends playing hockey together.

Of course, that was not all! That same post also told the singer's mischievous joke about his wife!

"As my wife always says … I have good hands," he wrote next to the footage.

Obviously, it did not go into details of NSFW, but there are not many different things to which that statement can refer.

It is safe to say that his fans enjoyed what Justin felt as a developer and flooded his comments section with many laughing emojis and other naughty comments and insinuations.

Justin seems to be doing very well lately, especially after announcing his next tour on Christmas Eve after a long break from the music industry.

In a video intended to promote the tour, he told his followers that: ‘As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I've been through. I think I'm right where I'm supposed to be, and God has me right where he loves me. "

He also continued so that everyone knew that new music was coming, revealing that a single titled "Yummy,quot; will be released on January 3.

And the song will be followed by a studio album about which Justin joked: I feel this is different from my previous albums, just because of the place I am in my life. "



