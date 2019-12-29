Justin Bieber asks Tim Hortons to change his coffee cup lids

%MINIFYHTMLc816ec8079039f14eb1777a18e8962779% %MINIFYHTMLc816ec8079039f14eb1777a18e89627710%

Since then, the Canadian chain of fast food restaurants responded to the online criticism of the creator of hits & # 39; Sorry & # 39 ;, and asked him to join his team to further improve his new cups of drinks.

Justin Bieber He has asked the Canadian chain of fast food restaurants Tim Hortons to change his new coffee cup lids.

The pop star turned to Instagram to complain about the store's new beverage cups, began a survey on the site and asked fans: "Who is Canadian and misses these tapas in Tim Hortons like me?"

After the survey, 70 percent of respondents who agreed with him came up, and the hitter "Sorry" wrote: "@timhortons I know they could leak, but it was easier to drink from … coffee it would work out better. " "These new tapas are uncomfortable for the mouth and you get very little liquid in each drink. It is a great outrage and you have to change them again."

"Tbh (to be honest) shouldn't be plastic. Find a way to be recyclable. Let's change the lid of the world 1 at a time."

It was not long before the store managers returned to Bieber, thanking him for his comments, since they insisted they were working to improve the quality of the new tapas.

"I regret that you do not love our new covers, but the good news is that they are made with 100% recyclable plastic," they wrote. "We would love you to join our team that is working to make them even better!

And it seemed that the star of "Love Yourself" agreed with the idea, responding: "We are making a change of one cover at a time. Thank you @timhortons."