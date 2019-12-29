Julia Garner marries Foster the People Star

%MINIFYHTML84145f895cb1886e3b05dcad5ed990139% %MINIFYHTML84145f895cb1886e3b05dcad5ed9901310%

Instagram

The actress of & # 39; Ozark & ​​# 39; She exchanges marriage vows with her boyfriend Mark Foster in a silent ceremony, attended by family and close friends, including designer Zac Posen.

Up News Info –

Actress Julia Garner Y Encourage people star Mark Foster It will ring in 2020 as husband and wife.

Designer Zac Posen, who was invited to the secret nuptials, has shared images of the big day on Instagram.

The photos show the newlyweds dancing and cutting their wedding cake.

%MINIFYHTML84145f895cb1886e3b05dcad5ed9901311% %MINIFYHTML84145f895cb1886e3b05dcad5ed9901312%

<br />

"Congratulations @ juliagarner94 and @mistersmims," ​​Posen captioned a photo of the private couple, who got engaged in May.