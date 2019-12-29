Jorginho is lucky to avoid the second yellow in Arsenal, says Frank Lampard | Soccer news

Lampard also reveals that Chelsea players conducted an aggressive & # 39; aggressive investigation at halftime after an exhibition below the pair in the first half



















Frank Lampard says Jorginho brought the spirit needed to change the game in his 2-1 victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium

Frank Lampard admitted that Jorginho was lucky enough to avoid a second yellow card just before provoking Chelsea's surprising late return to Arsenal.

The Brazilian benefited from a howler from Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, canceling the header of the first half of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in 83 minutes before Tammy Abraham hit the winner three minutes from the end.

Jorginho, presented from the bench after only 34 minutes while Lampard struggled for a response to the dominant start of Arsenal, was reprimanded for preventing Alexandre Lacazette from breaking on the counter at 55 minutes, but escaped a second yellow for a cynical foul on Matteo Guendouzi six minutes before rising to the level of Chelsea.

Jorginho and Lacazette met after their first challenge to book

"It was one of those, it certainly could have been a second yellow," Lampard said in his post-game press conference. "In a London derby many of those fouls occur, some occurred earlier in the game and did not receive yellow cards, while others did."

"We could have had a bit of luck with that, but there will be times when I will complain about not having luck in other games."

"I don't think it was absolutely clear, and maybe you're lucky, the way Jorginho played was a great catalyst for change when he arrived. He was winning the second balls and showing character."

Analysis: second yellow? No possibility!

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta refused to share his assessment, despite describing the incident as "very clear,quot;, but Sky sports The expert Graeme Souness was firm in his analysis.

"Is it a second yellow? Not at all," Souness said. "Guendouzi throws himself on the ground. There is a little (contact) on his wrist, but how does he fall like this? It's a yellow card for those who wave their hands towards the referee."

Arsenal players surround Craig Pawson after Jorginho's lack of Matteo Guendouzi

Lampard: could have replaced anyone

Chelsea reached the interval in need of relief after being played outside the park by a more hungry side of Arsenal willing to secure Arteta's victory in their first home game in charge.

Lampard withdrew defense Emerson when Jorginho entered the fray towards the end of the first half, but the Chelsea boss revealed that he considered an earlier change when he faced the start of his team.

"The main thing in the first 30 minutes was not the tactics, but the spirit," he added. "Arsenal was faster, we were lethargic, they were brave and we were nervous."

"I could have made a change after 10 minutes, and it wasn't just Emerson, it could have been any of the players just to change it."

"It is difficult to convey a message from the side and sometimes it has to be a gesture. We changed and improved."

Lampard welcomes "aggressive,quot; research

Cheers broke out in Chelsea's locker room part-time, with Lampard and his players involved in an arduous investigation into their performance below par in the first half.

Fikayo Tomori and Kurt Zouma were seen continuing the discussion as they left for the second half in the Emirates, but Lampard thanked the nature of the discussion.

"I like that, there should be (a part-time investigation)," Lampard added. "You don't want 11 calm players.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang led Arsenal to a 13-minute lead

"I said my article and it was pretty firm because you can't come here and have nothing on you and think you're going to get something. Winning, losing or drawing, it didn't bother me before the second half, everything I was worried about if we could show something because we had to do it.

"We're Chelsea, we can't roll up and not feel like the 3,000 fans who traveled through London to watch the game. Then, the boys started talking and it was a bit aggressive, which is a good thing. And the answer was all I wanted ".

"Recently we have been questioned correctly and accused of lacking something. Today it is not a turning point, it is only a turning point if we show it in the future. But we show that we can hit and win a game in a different way.

"We beat the Spurs playing really good football from start to finish, today we win showing fighting spirit and if we unite them, we will have a chance."

Arteta draws positive

Pierre-Emeirck Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette celebrate the first Arsenal match against Chelsea

The nature of Chelsea's late return was overwhelming for Arteta and Arsenal, which were outstanding during the first half hour.

It is clear that the Spaniard still has work to do to rid Arsenal of the deep defensive problems that plagued his predecessor Unai Emery, but there were signs of encouragement in the performance.

"I am satisfied with many things that I have seen," said the chief of the Gunners. "I am satisfied with many things that we trained and that really happened in the game, and how (the players) buy this."

"But I'm disappointed to lose the game, obviously, the way we conceded the goals and the moment too."

"We had to maintain that level for longer periods against a very, very physical team like Chelsea. We were quite comfortable even though we were defending much more than I would like. I can't think of many clear opportunities for Chelsea before that,quot;. But when mistakes happen against this kind of opposition, they punish you. "