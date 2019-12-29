John Lewis diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

John Lewis, a civil rights Icon & Democratic Rep. Announced that it was recently diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer on Sunday night.

“I have been in some kind of struggle, for freedom, equality, basic human rights, for most of my life. I have never faced a fight like the one I have now, "the 79-year-old said in a statement reported by CNN.

“This month, during a routine medical visit and subsequent tests, doctors discovered stage IV pancreatic cancer. This diagnosis has been confirmed again, ”he said.

"Although I have a clear eye on the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of treatment treatable in many cases, that the treatment options are no longer as debilitating as before, and that I have a opportunity to fight, "he continued.

We will update it as the details of this breaking story continue to emerge Roommates. Our thoughts are with John Lewis and all his loved ones during this time.

