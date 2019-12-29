John Legend writes a thoughtful publication 15 years after the release of the debut album

%MINIFYHTML0d2f3724111a736d38e11f1004ae615b9% %MINIFYHTML0d2f3724111a736d38e11f1004ae615b10%

WENN / Instar

Coinciding with his 41st birthday, the creator of hits & # 39; All of Me & # 39; He remembers his early career and thanks to those who helped him along the way, especially with & # 39; Get Lifted & # 39 ;.

Up News Info –

John legend He came to social networks on his 41st birthday to mark another milestone: 15 years since the release of his first major label studio album, "Get Lifted."

The creator of hits "All of Me", who is married to Chrissy TeigenHe celebrated his special day on Saturday, December 28, and also took the time to look back at the beginning of his career and honor those who helped him along the way.

"15 years ago, we released my first #GetLifted record album on GOOD / Columbia Records. Thank you to everyone who has been with me on this incredible journey since then," he wrote on Instagram.

%MINIFYHTML0d2f3724111a736d38e11f1004ae615b11% %MINIFYHTML0d2f3724111a736d38e11f1004ae615b12%

"I always had big dreams for my life as a musician," Legend continued. "Even when I was a kid who watched the Grammys and Star Search and Soul Train, I wanted to be on those stages. When my parents played albums on their record player, I dreamed of the day I would make my own records. But you never know if everything goes to happen. And my greatest hopes and dreams have been surpassed by reality. "

Legend went on to give a "special thanks to my collaborators on that album", including Kanye west Y William, adding: "Thank you for believing in me before others. Thank you for helping to shape my sound and helping me introduce myself to the world."

<br />

"Get Lifted" was a critical and commercial success for the singer, and reached the top five places on the Billboard 200 list. The thoughtful publication comes to the end of a great year for "The voice"Coach, who was named the World's Most Live Man in People magazine last month.