Joe Root fit to hit while England chases 376 to beat South Africa | Cricket News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Rory Burns (84) and Joe Denly (31) leave before lunch while England's chase takes a double blow – watch live at Sky Sports Cricket

Last update: 12/29/19 10:05 am

Joe Root is fighting for England after overcoming the illness that afflicted him on Saturday

Joe Root was well enough to hit Sunday when England set out to chase a record 376 to win the first Test against South Africa.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Root jumped in and out of the field during Proteas' second inning on Saturday when he became the last player to feel the effects of a virus.

But the captain went to bat in the n. 4 on day four in Centurion after Rory Burns (84) was caught in the pull of South African sailor Anrich Nortje.

0:59
Rory Burns fell 84 by the fourth morning at Centurion

Rory Burns fell 84 by the fourth morning at Centurion

Jos Buttler was also sick on Saturday and did not keep the wicket, Jonny Bairstow stand-in, but he should be able to hit if necessary.

England's search for her test chase record suffered another blow before lunch when Joe Denly (31) was out of weight with Dwaine Pretorius.

Root urged his partner to check, but that was in vain, since the follow-up of the ball shows that the delivery would have cut the stump of the leg.

Cricket debate

December 29, 2019, 4:15 pm

Live

Root and Ben Stokes are currently in the fold, and the latter has previous problems when it comes to unlikely test chases, so will we have another Headingley in our hands?

Stokes came to the fold with England needing 218 to win the clash of ashes in Leeds, and came to the fold with them needing 218 to beat South Africa in SuperSport Park …

See the continuous live coverage of the first Test between South Africa and England at Centurion on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Recent Articles

Skai Jackson criticized by rapper Baby Mama – Flame & # 39; Disney THOT & # 39 ;!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Disney star Skai Jackson is trapped in the middle of a love triangle, with a rapper and her baby mom. And the...
Read more

No Battleoverdoyen error | Racing news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

The cold wave hits Bangladesh, kills 50 | News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
At least 50 people died in Bangladesh because the cold weather continues to sweep across the country, authorities said. The country's lowest temperature this year...
Read more

Relive the best Kendall Jenner moments of the decade

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Sometimes, it seems like yesterday when Kendall Jenner he was a shy teenager in keeping up with the Kardashians.At least, that was the case...
Read more

Jeezy gives Jeanie Mai the real $ 50K in cash as a Christmas gift!

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai of The Real seem to be a very happy couple. But we heard that Jeannie was very...
Read more
©