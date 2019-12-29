Joe Root fit to hit while England chases 376 to beat South Africa | Cricket News

Rory Burns (84) and Joe Denly (31) leave before lunch while England's chase takes a double blow – watch live at Sky Sports Cricket





Joe Root is fighting for England after overcoming the illness that afflicted him on Saturday

Joe Root was well enough to hit Sunday when England set out to chase a record 376 to win the first Test against South Africa.

Root jumped in and out of the field during Proteas' second inning on Saturday when he became the last player to feel the effects of a virus.

But the captain went to bat in the n. 4 on day four in Centurion after Rory Burns (84) was caught in the pull of South African sailor Anrich Nortje.

Jos Buttler was also sick on Saturday and did not keep the wicket, Jonny Bairstow stand-in, but he should be able to hit if necessary.

England's search for her test chase record suffered another blow before lunch when Joe Denly (31) was out of weight with Dwaine Pretorius.

Root urged his partner to check, but that was in vain, since the follow-up of the ball shows that the delivery would have cut the stump of the leg.

Root and Ben Stokes are currently in the fold, and the latter has previous problems when it comes to unlikely test chases, so will we have another Headingley in our hands?

Stokes came to the fold with England needing 218 to win the clash of ashes in Leeds, and came to the fold with them needing 218 to beat South Africa in SuperSport Park …

