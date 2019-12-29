Joe Root and Jos Buttler fit while England chases 376 | Cricket News

















1:26



Highlights of day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Joe Root was well enough to hit Sunday when England set out to chase a record 376 to win the first Test against South Africa.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Root jumped in and out of the field during Proteas' second inning on Saturday when he became the last player to feel the effects of a virus.

But the captain went to bat in the n. 4 on day four in Centurion after Rory Burns (84) was caught in the pull of South African sailor Anrich Nortje.

Joe Root is fighting for England after overcoming the illness that afflicted him on Saturday

Jos Buttler was also ill on Saturday and did not keep the wicket, but was able to hit while England was chasing his record chase. (84) and Joe Denly (31) in the opening session.

Stokes came to the fold with England needing 218 to win the clash of ashes in Leeds and came to the fold against South Africa with his team that requires the same number of races.

However, he could not repeat his heroism in Headingley when, after hitting the spinner Kesha Maharaj for consecutive limits in one, he cut the same bowler hat on his stumps in the next.

