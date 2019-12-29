Joe Root and Jos Buttler fit while England chases 376 | Cricket News

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Watch the first live test at Sky Sports Cricket

Last update: 12/29/19 11:55 am









1:26

Highlights of day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Highlights of day four of the first Test between South Africa and England at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Joe Root was well enough to hit Sunday when England set out to chase a record 376 to win the first Test against South Africa.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY

Root jumped in and out of the field during Proteas' second inning on Saturday when he became the last player to feel the effects of a virus.

But the captain went to bat in the n. 4 on day four in Centurion after Rory Burns (84) was caught in the pull of South African sailor Anrich Nortje.

Joe Root is fighting for England after overcoming the illness that afflicted him on Saturday

Joe Root is fighting for England after overcoming the illness that afflicted him on Saturday

Jos Buttler was also ill on Saturday and did not keep the wicket, but was able to hit while England was chasing his record chase. (84) and Joe Denly (31) in the opening session.

Stokes came to the fold with England needing 218 to win the clash of ashes in Leeds and came to the fold against South Africa with his team that requires the same number of races.

However, he could not repeat his heroism in Headingley when, after hitting the spinner Kesha Maharaj for consecutive limits in one, he cut the same bowler hat on his stumps in the next.

See the continuous live coverage of the first test between South Africa and England in Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event.

Recent Articles

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen during the dubbing session of Aaj Kal

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Sara Ali Khan may have only two films, but...
Read more

NFL playoff photo: how the Steelers can win the last AFC wild card over the Titans

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Steelers (8-7) hoped to approach blocking an AFC wild card spot in the NFL playoff image in Week 16....
Read more

Amitabh Bachchan receives the Dada Saheb Phalke Prize in New Delhi

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Amitabh Bachchan is an institution. From the beginning, he...
Read more

Tori Spelling starts the new Christmas tradition of the "mixed family,quot; with her husband's ex-wife

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
When Tori Spelling married Dean McDermott in May 2006, he never thought that one day he would start new Christmas traditions with his ex-wife...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar will start shooting for Durgavati in January

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Bhumi Pednekar has had his name all year long. By demonstrating his versatility with films such as Sonchiriya, Saand Ki Aankh, Bala...
Read more
©