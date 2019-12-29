Jerry Jones says he's not ready to decide on Cowboy coach Jason Garrett, but he opens the door for some changes.

Jerry Jones did not want to shake hands on Sunday night about the future of coach Jason Garrett with the Cowboys, but said he was open to the possibility of a jolt of some sort within the organization.

Jones told reporters he didn't have a "calendar to share,quot; for a decision on whether to bring Garrett back for a full tenth season in charge of the team (Garrett replaced the fired Wade Phillips in the middle of the 2010 season). Dallas was eliminated from the playoff dispute in week 17 despite beating the Redskins 47-16. The Eagles claimed the last place in the NFC playoff by beating the Giants and winning the Eastern Division.

Later in his press conference (video via Pi Football), Jones said he could see himself making significant changes in the offseason, although it was not clear if he was talking about personal changes or changes in team personnel.

"I make changes and I can certainly see myself making many changes in many areas. Only times require it. I'm about to change. I change a lot," Jones said.

Jones also refused to evaluate the work Garrett did in leading the Cowboys to an 8-8 record, a game behind the Eagles 9-7. However, he reiterated how much he considers Garrett personally.

"I know Jason, really, I feel that since I've been in professional football. His father (Jim) was here when I arrived here and he looked for us for 20 years. He gave him great advice; his father told him, he said: & # 39; Stay next to Jerry & # 39; "Jones said.

"Simply put, I have all the respect in the world for him and his lineage and I think he is an exceptional asset, not only for us but for the NFL."

Meanwhile, Garrett again diverted questions about what could happen in the next few days now that the last season of his contract is over.

"We had a fantastic day with our football team and an emotional wardrobe afterwards," Garrett said in his post-game press conference (through Dallas Morning News). "You want to live in those moments and you want to embrace those moments and a special group of men with whom I have to be and train and train. I am very proud of what our team did today. We will think about what will come next. Point but, of again, I just want to dive into the day and devour the emotions of the day. "

Garrett has produced an 85-67 record in the regular season and a 2-3 mark in the playoffs with Dallas. The Cowboys have reached the postseason three times and only had a losing season under Garrett, although the team has also gone 8-8 four times.