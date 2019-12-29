Jeezy gives Jeanie Mai the real $ 50K in cash as a Christmas gift!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai of The Real seem to be a very happy couple. But we heard that Jeannie was very happy this Christmas, when Jeezy gave the talk show host with $ 50K in cash.

Giving cash is the new trend in Hollywood. Last month, Cardi B gave her husband Offset $ 500,000 as a birthday present.

And despite not being married, Jeezy was very willing to drop 50 bands on his beautiful Asian baby.

