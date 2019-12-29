Jeezy gives Jeanie Mai the real $ 50K in cash as a Christmas gift!

Rapper Jeezy and Jeannie Mai of The Real seem to be a very happy couple. But we heard that Jeannie was very happy this Christmas, when Jeezy gave the talk show host with $ 50K in cash.

Giving cash is the new trend in Hollywood. Last month, Cardi B gave her husband Offset $ 500,000 as a birthday present.

And despite not being married, Jeezy was very willing to drop 50 bands on his beautiful Asian baby.

After leaving the batteries on Jeannie, Jeezy decided to go to his family's house for Christmas. And things got really crazy, when Jeezy and Jeannie's mother got into a drinks and pushups contest.

Look:

Jeannie is a television personality, stylist and host of talk shows. She is best known for How Do I Look?, Character Fantasy from the USA. UU. And the syndicated talk show, The Real.

As a fashion expert, she frequently appears on numerous television shows and networks such as NBC's Today Show in the "Fashion Tips Today,quot; segment, Extra TV, Entertainment Tonight, Insider and E! Entertainment, as well as the Miss Universe contest.