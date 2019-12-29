Jeezy and Jeannie Mai capture their first Christmas along with a nice family video

# Roommates, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are still strong! The couple quickly became one of the most talked about couples of 2019 when they made their relationship public this year. Well, the two have spent their first official Christmas together, and it seems like there was a lot of fun.

Jeezy and his girlfriend Jeannie Mai have conquered the two main parties as a couple. After spending Thanksgiving together a few weeks ago, they kept coming together to celebrate Christmas.

In a nice video posted by Jeannie on social media, Jeezy and Jeannie's mother are seen fighting in an intense White Elephant game that included Mama Mai doing push-ups and taking several shots of tequila.

Jeannie explained the scenario with this title:

"Mai Fam Litmas – Next year we will change the rules to steal: Make the worm instead of,quot; pushups "#whiteelephant @mamamai has the pictures,quot;

The fun and festive family celebration comes just after the intense rumors that Jeannie and Jeezy were expecting a baby together. According to reports, unidentified sources in Mai's daytime talk show "The Real,quot; said they "were told to shoot Jeannie from the side to make her look thinner." Jeannie is already a little girl, so there really is no need to make her thinner. They told us they expected her to gain weight, and they wanted to try to hide it from the cameras. "

Jeannie's representatives responded to the pregnancy claims and completely closed the rumors. However, you may remember that Jeannie recently admitted that for the first time in her life she is considering having children.

