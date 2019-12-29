Jasmine Sanders cheated Terrence J with Nick Cannon

%MINIFYHTML63e0a1c5ee0cc8397f95fdd761e511919% %MINIFYHTML63e0a1c5ee0cc8397f95fdd761e5119110%

Jasmine is supposedly dating Nick after being seen recently together, but reportedly they have been playing since he was still dating his friend Terrence.

Jasmine Sanders was seen hanging out with Nick cannon during the holidays, and the sighting soon opened a can of worms. A source said "The masked singer"The host has been sleeping with the blonde model since she was still dating her own friend Terrence Jenkins.

The details of their alleged connection are still scarce, but the couple now generates dating rumors, as they still have a close relationship. They were recently seen at an airport together. According to a talk on Twitter, they also enjoyed dinner together.

It is not the first time it is rumored that lovebirds were romantically linked. In 2014, Nick was seen with Jasmine after his separation from the then wife. Mariah Carey. It sparked speculation that he tricked Mariah with the model also known as the Golden Barbie.

Jasmine started dating Terrence in 2016. A year ago, Terrence was involved in a car accident and fled the scene with a partner. Witnesses said the woman was Jasmine, but her representative flatly denied him. The car accident quickly became a trap situation and possibly played a role in its breakup.

Recently, Jasmine came out with the old flame Chris Brown in Miami when he painted with wall painting for Art Basel. The R&B singer, however, insisted that their relationship was strictly platonic.

Before Jasmine, Nick and Terrence had been with the same woman. Nick was committed to Selita Ebanks in 2007. He dated Terrence from 2011 to 2013.