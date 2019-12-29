Janhvi Kapoor replaces Kiara Advani in Mr. Lele of Varun Dhawan

Since his debut in Dhadak last year, Janhvi Kapoor has been doing great projects. Its next release is the Ghost Stories web anthology, after which we will see it in Kargil Girl, where he rehearses the role of Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. Janhvi is also working on the sequel to Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan and the newcomer Lakshya and has a lot to do professionally.

The last addition to his kitten is Mr. Lele from Varun Dhawan. After Kiara Advani's departure from the project due to conflicting dates, the film landed on Janhvi's lap and is the first time she will share screen space with Varun Dhawan. Without official confirmation that Janhvi has been cornered, we are waiting for the filmmakers to give the news to the audience as soon as the movie goes on sale next year.