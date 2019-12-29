Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and many more celebrate Anshula Kapoor's birthday together

It is known that the Kapoors are one of the most united families in Bollywood. From Brother Boney and Anil so far the many cousins, this family always finds time to spend special occasions together.

Gathered at Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula's birthday last night, cousins ​​Janhvi, Khushi and Shanaya met at Arjun Kapoor's residence in Mumbai to bring Anshula's birthday. Informal and fun, the family had a good time together while the birthday girl cut her cake and her cousins ​​also on social networks to wish her.

Check out all the photos and videos of his intimate birthday celebration below.