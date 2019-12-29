Jameis Winston is the first quarterback to throw 30 touchdowns, interceptions with pick-six that ends the season

Jameis Winston made history on Sunday. In a strange way.

The Buccaneers quarterback was on the precipice of history as he entered the Tampa Bay Week 17 showdown against the Falcons; with two more interceptions, he would be the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns Y 30 interceptions in the same season.

Well, the first interception fell to Ricardo Allen in the second quarter. The second team would come much later, in overtime, and seal the victory for the Falcons.

Winston not only enters the record book as an inaugural member of the 30-30 club, but also sets the record for most pick-six released in one season, with seven. Winston, who is a free agent after the season, also set records in touchdowns (33), yards (5,109) and interceptions (30) in the first season of Bruce Arians as Tampa Bay coach.

Arians practically reinforced Winston's mixed season after the defeat.

Bruce Arians says "there is much good and much terrible,quot; in terms of evaluating Jameis Winston and the future. – Scott Smith (@ScottSBucs) December 29, 2019

There were reportedly no contract extension talks with Winston, which has a record of 28-42-0 with the Bucs since joining the NFL in 2015.