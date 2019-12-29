Ivanka Trump hints that he will leave the administration of Donald Trump to run for president. Is it against Kim Kardashian or Kanye West?

Like the Bush dynasty, it seems that a Trump dynasty is taking shape. In a new interview, White House adviser Ivanka Trump announced that she is not sure she will continue working for her father, President Donald Trump.

Trump is ready for reelection in 2020. The businesswoman also made headlines by seriously suggesting the first time she could run for office in 2024 or later.

Many predict that if Ivanka does, so will Kim Kardashian or her husband Kanye West, and it will be one of the most fascinating presidential elections in history.

During an appearance on Face The Nation, with CBS presenter Margaret Brennan, the first daughter said: “My children and their happiness propel me first and foremost, so that will always be my top priority, and my decisions will always be flexible enough to ensure that their needs are being considered first of all. Then, they will really give that answer for me. ”

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, worked on Trump's political campaign and served in his administration since taking office in 2017.

Ivanka said she is ready to leave Washington to focus on her three children: Arabella, Theodore and Joseph.

In a previous interview, he explained his role in the administration: “The function of calling within the government is critical. And it is something that I contribute, and probably because I come from the private sector, I realize the efficiency, agility, the solutions that the private sector brings to each challenge that arises, be it innovation or job creation. "

She continued explaining how to work for her father humiliated her: "The day I enter the West Wing, and I don't feel a chill in my spine, it's the day I've been here too long. And yet, every day, I feel a tremendous humility and a sense of privilege to be able to do the work that I came to do in Washington, which the president has given me power, and I feel incredibly grateful to be able to give back to a country that has given me so much, and I am giving the best of me ".

One person had this reaction: “Ivanka, you are so beautiful. And smart. God bless you.

Another commenter replied: "Over privileged a lot?"

This voter declared: “What? Is it white and privileged? Come on. That's weak. So tired of the victim's mentality and narrative that people like you try to pressure us. She is rich, beautiful, intelligent, business-minded, freedom-loving, and it turns out she has white skin. Is that supposed to be a crime? Should I be ashamed to have what I have?

Ad

Will Ivanka run for president in 2024?



Post views:

0 0