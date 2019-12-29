It is rumored that Sabrina Parr connected with Tristan Thompson: Lamar Odom's fiance criticizes his former manager

Sabrina Parr and Lamar Odom will go down the hall soon, but it seems that their former manager wants to expose the personal trainer before they get married. In a recent interview with The National Enquirer, Zoul El Fassi claimed that Sabrina connected with Tristan Thompson several times and that Lamar is only with her to annoy Khloe Kardashian.

Zoul handled the athlete for years until he began dating his beloved. Now that their business relationship has deteriorated, El Fassi is revealing supposed secrets.

‘As time went by, she personally told me that she had had an affair with Tristan while he was in a relationship with Khloe. She said she had sex with Tristan four times during her relationship with Khloe. They know each other. They have had clashes over Tristan. He allegedly had a fight with Khloe over the phone, "he told the magazine.

Recently, Odom's social networks were hacked. Sabrina not only denies her alleged appointment with Tristan, but also believes that Zoul was behind the hacking.

Sabrina does not let the rumors affect her because she believes that Zoul will only do everything possible to slander her because she is in love with Lamar.

Parr addressed the Instagram trick in his Christmas post.

‘Peace and joy is all I wanted for Christmas and that is exactly what I received! While the crazy former manager of Lamar was busy hacking his page hahaha, we continued to have fun and create memories! I received thousands of messages in the last days from people informing me that their page was hacked (as if I was not aware of that hahaha) but instead of spending our time trying to recover it and feed someone who is clearly ill and miserable, we decided to let it go and focus on family time. This is how you prevent someone from stealing your peace. Just make the decision not to let it happen! It is an incredible feeling to know that something chaotic is happening, but you can keep calm in the middle of that! What was the most amazing part of your vacation ???? ’

What do you think of this messy situation?



