Israel, United Arab Emirates and the hypocritical manipulation of religion | Islamophobia

On December 21, the British right-wing magazine The Spectator published an article by Ed Husain, a controversial figure in the British Muslim scene, entitled Islam Reform: an Arab-Israeli alliance is forming in the Middle East.

Husain, a self-proclaimed "Islamic Renaissance,quot; champion who describes himself as a former Muslim extremist, is seen by some as an ally of Islamophobia.

His article presents a strange narrative: that a flourishing alliance between a handful of authoritarian Arab leaders, including the crown prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum of the United Arab Emirates, and the Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu It is a sign of "religious glasnost,quot; in the Muslim world.

It was tweeted almost immediately after its publication by the Foreign Minister of Emirati, Abdullah bin Zayed.

Not surprisingly, the UAE leadership has given its stamp of approval for the article. After all, Husain has close ties with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is a close friend and supporter of the UAE rulers and their allies.

Husain's CV includes the title of former Blair advisor and a period at the Blair Faith Foundation, whose stated objective was to counter religious extremism. This same base was mentioned in a proposal made by Blair to the United Arab Emirates in 2016 for a $ 35 million contract to "build its brand and reputation, and establish powerful networks of influence."

In his speech to the Gulf state, Blair, who recently offered his services to the military ruler of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, boasted his connections and those of his foundation in more than 50 countries. In recent years, Blair has been defending against claims of irregularities for direct and indirect consulting payments he allegedly received from the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for the services rendered.

Husain's article sells some of the questionable theories that we have seen previously promote Blair. These include blaming the hostility Israel faces in the Middle East and beyond "extremism,quot; and "Arab and Muslim,quot; anti-Semitism and affirming that Arabs should become more "tolerant,quot; to end the conflict. Furthermore, the claim that the conflicts involving Muslims, from the Philippines to the Caucasus, and from Palestine to Mali, are all linked, and again it is the fault of Muslims and their "intolerant,quot; religious doctrines.

At one time, the Wahhabism promoted by Saudi Arabia was announced as the main culprit. This is, of course, too simplistic, since most of the conflicts in which Muslims are involved today are not religious but political and exist outside the area of ​​influence of Wahhabism. Husain himself had become an extremist without coming into contact with Wahabism: the ideology of the group he joined, Hizbut-Tahrir, is anathema to Salafist wahabism.

The irony is that proponents of these views now seem to believe, as demonstrated in Husain's article, that the Saudis have the key to religious enlightenment in the Muslim world and that MBS's "reformist,quot; Saudi Arabia can bring the peace to the Middle East by forming an alliance with the "peace lover,quot; companion of Netanyahu's Israel.

Even from an Israeli perspective, the Netanyahu government is not an announcement of religious enlightenment, tolerance or peace. Secular Israelis feel besieged by the hegemony of religious intolerance, fascist tendencies and aggression and the right of illegal settlers. It is even worse for the besieged Arab citizens of Israel, or the Ethiopian Jewish minority, much less for the Palestinians living under occupation.

It may be a coincidence that the International Criminal Court announced an imminent investigation into Israeli war crimes just the day before this article came out, but it was another blow to any mistaken hope that Netanyahu's Israel would be the source of inspiration for anyone in This region. , much less religious reformers.

The coincident highlight of the dismal human rights record of the UAE also did not help. The day after bin Zayed's tweet, Human Rights Watch (HRW) issued a condemnatory report documenting the systematic and brutal harassment of relatives of Emirati dissidents. Dozens of relatives of peaceful opposition figures imprisoned or exiled are currently prohibited from traveling, cannot renew identity documents or have restricted access to jobs or higher education. Tolerance, it seems, does not start at home.

The chorus of international convictions that received the announcement this week of sentences against those convicted of murdering Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi didn't help either. It was another unpleasant reminder of the credentials of another key ally in this coalition for the so-called "Islamic reform."

The turn and self-promotion do not qualify as reform or rebirth, and their promoters lack authority.

This is a reminder that the Arab-Israeli conflict has nothing to do with religion, other than the current intra-Arab struggles. The main actors in the conflict, both Israeli and Arab, have been, and continue to be, predominantly rulers and secular groups. In both the Arab and Israeli camps, the leaders of the initial struggle, whether from the Israeli Labor Party, the Palestine Liberation Organization or leaders such as Gamal Abdul Nasser from Egypt and Hafiz al-Assad from Syria, were lukewarm with the religion. Islamist actors and Jewish religious extremists entered the fray much later, in the 1980s.

The Palestinians and other Arabs are not interested in promoting "religious tolerance,quot; by highly intolerant regimes, but in stopping the campaigns of dispossession and oppression.

No one knows or cares what Netanyahu's religious beliefs are and how different they can be from those of Arab leaders. It is what is being done on the ground (harassment, dispossession, murders, etc.) that is causing conflict.

For peace to occur with Israel, war and colonial land appropriation must first stop. For the UAE and its allies, human rights abuses and foreign adventures must cease. Hypocritical manipulation of religion will not lead to peace and tolerance. On the contrary, it will generate continuous conflicts and resentments within the Muslim Arab community.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.