Iraqi protesters block oilfield and demonstrate in southern cities News

Iraqi anti-government protesters blocked an oil field and demonstrated in southern cities on Sunday amid a political stalemate while political factions remained paralyzed in their attempts to form a new cabinet.

Several hundred people demanding work blocked access to the Nasiriya field, 300 kilometers (190 miles) south of the capital, Baghdad, which produces 82,000 barrels of oil per day, executives said.

The two-day blockade is the first to interrupt operations at the second largest OPEC producer since the beginning of the popular revolt that will enter its fourth month in early January.

Protests led by young people demand the elimination of all the political class that has led the country after the US-led invasion in 2003 that overthrew former President Saddam Hussein.

Protesters have expressed their fury at what they consider inept politicians who have mismanaged the economy, have enriched themselves and are indebted to the powerful neighbor Iran.

The seated protests have closed state offices and schools throughout the south of the Shiite majority for weeks, and protesters again declared a "general strike,quot; in Diwaniya on Sunday, the first day of the work week.

Commenting on the Nasiriya field, the oil ministry said in a statement that the stopping of production by protesters would not affect the country's exports and production operations, adding that Iraq will use the additional production of oil fields from the south in Basra to compensate for missing shipments. .

The incident marks the first time that protesters have closed a complete oil field, although they have blocked entrances to refineries and ports in the past.

Political deadlock

Protesters have continued to take to the streets despite encountering batons, tear gas and, sometimes, violent attacks that killed nearly 460 people and injured about 25,000.

The protesters achieved partial success in November with the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, who, however, remains in charge of the caretaker position.

Since then, pro-Iranian and other political factions have struggled to find a successor, so far without success. And although parliament has just voted for a package of electoral reforms, there have been no indications that the first polls that many citizens request are held in the short term.

Increasing the turmoil, President Barham Salih threatened to resign last week instead of presenting the name of a pro-Iranian candidate to form the next government.

The Nasiriya student protester, Osama Ali, praised the head of state and said "he had thwarted the attempts of the parties and the militiamen to end the revolution to protect their own interests."

"This gives us hope to continue our peaceful movement until we get all our demands," he told the AFP news agency.

Those demands include the end of a system that distributes state jobs according to ethnicity and religion, and a stop to corruption. Protesters also want justice for those activists who have been killed, many shot dead in the streets or outside their homes.

Dozens also reported being kidnapped in rural areas near Baghdad for several hours or days before being abandoned on the road. The United Nations accused the "militias,quot; of undertaking a radical campaign of threats, kidnappings and murders of protesters.

The state-run Human Rights Commission says it has not yet heard from 56 missing activists.