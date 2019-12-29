Indian tourism industry hit hard by protests against citizenship law News

India's tourism industry has been affected by a wave of violent anti-government protests across the country against a new citizenship law, with at least seven countries issuing travel warnings.

At least 25 people have died in clashes between police and protesters, and demonstrations against the Law on the modification of citizenshipCAA), which critics consider anti-Muslim.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Israel, Singapore, Canada and Taiwan have issued travel notices asking their citizens to refrain from visiting or to exercise caution when visiting regions involved in the protests in India.

The authorities estimate that in the last two weeks, around 200,000 national and international tourists canceled or postponed their trips to the Taj Mahal, one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.

"There has been a 60 percent decrease in the number of visitors in December this year (compared to last year)," said Dinesh Kumar, a police inspector who oversees a special tourist police station near the Taj Mahal that You have access to visitor data.

"Indian and foreign tourists have been calling our control rooms to verify safety. We guarantee them protection, but many still decide to stay away," Kumar said.

The 17th-century marble monument is located in Uttar Pradesh, the northern state that has witnessed the greatest number of deaths and intense explosions of violence in two weeks of riots.

A group of European tourists traveling through India said they now planned to shorten their 20-day trip.

"We are all retired people. For us, travel must be slow and relaxing. Newspaper headlines have generated concern and we will leave sooner than we had planned," said Dave Millikin, a retired banker who lives outside London. , who spoke with the Reuters News Agency of the capital, New Delhi.

The Taj Mahal, located in the city of Agra, attracts more than 6.5 million tourists each year, generating about $ 14 million annually from entry fees.

A foreign tourist pays 1,100 rupees (about $ 15) to enter the land, although citizens of neighboring countries get a discount.

Managers of luxury hotels and guest houses around the Taj Mahal said last-minute cancellations during the holiday season have further reduced commercial sentiment at a time when the country's economic growth has slowed to 4.5 percent, its slowest pace in more than six years.

In an attempt to suppress violence and riots, authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Agra.

"The internet blockade has affected travel and tourism in Agra by 50 to 60 percent," said Sandeep Arora, president of the Agra Tourism Development Foundation that brings together more than 250 tour operators, hotels and guides.

Jayanta Malla Baruah, director of the Tourism Development Corporation of Assam, said the state, home to the world's largest concentration of single-horn rhinos, is visited on average by 500,000 tourists during December.

"But this time, due to continued protests and travel notices from several countries, the number has been reduced by 90 percent, if not more."

Excessive force

Human rights groups have denounced what they say have been mass arrests and excessive force in the state, where officers have arrested more than 1,000 people.

Anchal Vohra of Al Jazeera, reporting from New Delhi, said no measures have been taken against police brutality despite local and international media photographs of officers beating people, including minors.

"So far, 25 people have died, but the police have admitted that there was only one murder in Bijnor District in the state of Uttar Pradesh. A case has been filed against six police officers, but nothing more police atrocities have been done, "he said.

"There is a lot of fear among protesters who say that all they are doing is questioning the government's decision about the legislation they do not approve, but the response they have from police officers is unprecedented."

Citizenship legislation makes it easier for members of religious minorities of Muslim-majority neighbors in India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who settled in India before 2015 to obtain citizenship, but does not offer the same concession to Muslims .

Critics say the law, and plans for a national citizenship registry, discriminate against Muslims and are an attack on the secular constitution by the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi denies the allegations that the law, which facilitates naturalization procedures for non-Muslim minorities in three nations, is part of a master plan to reshape India as a purely Hindu nation.

But along with plans for a national registry of citizens, it has fueled fears at home and abroad, including in Washington, DC and at the UN rights office, of marginalization of the 200 million Muslims of India .