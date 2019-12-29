In "Reduced budget,quot;, the terrorist group Al Shabab poses a deadly threat in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – The terrorist group Al Shabab, a suspect in the weekend attack that killed 79 people in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has proven resilient in recent years even when it lost territory, suffered high-level defections and faced increasing air attacks by the United States. state
Almost a decade since the African peacekeeping forces expelled the al Qaeda-linked group from Mogadishu, he has become versatile in his guerrilla tactics and bomb manufacturing expert. In recent years, the Shabab killed hundreds of people in attacks at home and in neighboring Kenya, raided a US military base outside Mogadishu and razed the military bases of the African Union peace mission in Somalia.
To finance themselves, the militants have established an extensive system of organized crime that applies tariffs to the sales of agricultural products in southern and central Somalia, areas that are the strength of the group. They also tax imports to the port of Mogadishu, according to the United Nations.
Shabab has also been able to infiltrate federal institutions: Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security said Shabab recruited a government employee to kill the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman, in July. The growing assertiveness of the group was evidenced when he declared war last year to groups of the pro-Islamic state in Somalia in a struggle for territory.
"Al Shabab is still strong and stable," said Stig Jarle Hansen, author of "Horn, Sahel and Rift: Fault-lines of the African Jihad." The continuing threat it represents, he said, shows that "the government still has a lot of work to do when it comes to providing security and protection for its common citizens."
The government said at least 79 people died and 149 were injured when a A truck bomb detonated on Saturday at a busy intersection, the deadliest attack in the country in more than two years. Among the victims were parents who went to work, students who went to the university, foreign engineers who built roads and shop owners.
While no group has yet taken responsibility, suspicions immediately fell on the Shabab, which remains a serious threat to peace and stability in Somalia and in the wider region of the Horn of Africa.
The magnitude of the attack was the last reminder of the deterioration of the security situation in Somalia, one of the most fragile states in the world, even when the nation makes partial efforts to recover from a civil war that lasted for decades. The weak government is affected by internal dysfunction and corruption and oversees an ineffective security force.
A little over two years ago, a double truck attack killed almost 600 people at a crossroads in Mogadishu. While the Shabab did not take responsibility, it was similar to others carried out by the group that involved packing a vehicle with explosives to break the perimeter of a target followed by a direct assault of armed men.
Efforts to rebuild a functional safety device to confront the Shabab have proved difficult.
The government has a number of external sponsors, including the African Union, the United Nations and the United States, which help it build a functional police force. In 2017, Turkey established its largest military base abroad in Somalia in an attempt to train and equip more than 10,000 Somali soldiers.
But while these entities continue to support the Somali army in liberating key peoples from the militants, the Shabab sometimes retakes those villages immediately afterwards, due to the inability of the federal government to govern them safely.
"The government has failed to be credible and legitimate in the eyes of the public," said Rashid Abdi, an analyst at the Horn of Africa. The country's security services "are in complete disarray," he added, undermining efforts to successfully stop the attacks.
Somalia has also become a battlefield of power for the Gulf powers seeking to expand their economic and political influence in the Horn of Africa, with Qatar and the United Arab Emirates accused of delivering military training and weapons to several regional security forces.
But where the Somali government continues to seek external support, the Shabab has learned to be "self-sufficient,quot; and "operate on a reduced budget," said Abdi.
"There must be foreign aid, but it is very minimal and very insignificant," he said. And where they ask for support, they must be making and publishing in a secure way part of their sophisticated online propaganda.
In November, a group of United Nations experts said the use of improvised explosive devices by Shabab to carry out attacks reached its "greatest reach in Somali history,quot; last year thanks to the increasing bomb manufacturing operations.
But Abdi said that nothing has fueled the recent rise of Al Shabab more than the stagnation of the government in Mogadishu.
While the country has made tremendous political, social and economic progress since the federal government was established in 2012, it still faces poverty, high unemployment and periodic natural disasters. Over the past year, a confrontation between the central government and the federal states over electoral processes added to the threats to Somalia's stability.
Even in government-controlled areas, authorities struggle to provide basic services and overcome corruption and mismanagement of state institutions.
The Shabab, on the other hand, helps to mediate day-to-day problems, especially land disputes, even in areas that it does not control, Abdi said.
"Al Shabab feeds on these weaknesses and grows in strength," he said.
Civilians carry the worst part of The growing bloodshed that has taken over the main Somali towns and cities in recent years. Tired of the vicious circle of violence and the slow response of the government, citizens have begun to take matters into their own hands during emergencies.
After Saturday's attack, a group of 19 young men and women crowded into a room in Mogadishu and it occurred to him a grassroots organization to track and identify dead or missing persons, share the names and locations of the injured, request global attention and seek financial support.
In times of crisis, the government's response "is, at best, lukewarm and, at worst, inhuman," said group coordinator Abdihakim Ainte.
A few hours after their training on Saturday night, they raised $ 20,000 from people in three countries, Ainte said. On Sunday, when the group's membership increased, they sent counselors to hospitals to support families and victims.
"The idea is driven by self-reliance," said Ainte. "This is a Somali tragedy and should have a Somali response."