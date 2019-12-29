In "Reduced budget,quot;, the terrorist group Al Shabab poses a deadly threat in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya – The terrorist group Al Shabab, a suspect in the weekend attack that killed 79 people in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, has proven resilient in recent years even when it lost territory, suffered high-level defections and faced increasing air attacks by the United States. state

Almost a decade since the African peacekeeping forces expelled the al Qaeda-linked group from Mogadishu, he has become versatile in his guerrilla tactics and bomb manufacturing expert. In recent years, the Shabab killed hundreds of people in attacks at home and in neighboring Kenya, raided a US military base outside Mogadishu and razed the military bases of the African Union peace mission in Somalia.

To finance themselves, the militants have established an extensive system of organized crime that applies tariffs to the sales of agricultural products in southern and central Somalia, areas that are the strength of the group. They also tax imports to the port of Mogadishu, according to the United Nations.

Shabab has also been able to infiltrate federal institutions: Somalia's Ministry of Internal Security said Shabab recruited a government employee to kill the mayor of Mogadishu, Abdirahman Omar Osman, in July. The growing assertiveness of the group was evidenced when he declared war last year to groups of the pro-Islamic state in Somalia in a struggle for territory.