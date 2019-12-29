In Pakistan, polio reappears amid boycotts of vaccines | Health

%MINIFYHTMLb0a0deeb5535c902970d8e9f2b7867789% %MINIFYHTMLb0a0deeb5535c902970d8e9f2b78677810%

Ali Zai, Pakistan – Coated in a colorful floral shalwar kameez, with his head covered by a brown shawl against the winter cold, Kainat Mohmand goes door to door to make sure that no children in this village in northern Pakistan are left behind.

"If we are kind and polite, people are convinced and accept us," says the 19-year-old polio vaccinator in the town of Ali Zai, about 10 km south of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"But this area is very dangerous," he adds, quickly.

In April, that danger crystallized. After a false rumor was spread during a polio vaccination campaign that the drops were making the children sick, hundreds of parents took their children to the hospital, while thousands throughout the province refused to participate in the campaign .

In Ali Zai, dozens formed an angry mob that attacked a local government hospital, tearing down walls and, later, burning it on the ground. The violence led to the suspension of the vaccination campaign throughout the province, an epicenter of polio infection in Pakistan.

The incident here was illustrative of Pakistan's struggle to contain the spread of polio in 2019, with cases that rose to a maximum of five years amid suspicions of the vaccine and, according to officials, a new trend: that of Parents who prioritize polio vaccination due to the myriad of other dangers to their lives that are of more immediate concern.

A policeman stands guard outside a basic health unit before a polio vaccination campaign in the suburb of Sheikh Muhammadi in Peshawar (Aftab Ahmed / Al Jazeera)

Political transition

Since 1988, global polio cases have declined by 99 percent, from more than 350,000 to only 33 cases in 2018, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The almost eradication of the disease has been the result of a sustained campaign of oral and injected vaccines aimed at children under five, who are at risk of contracting the debilitating and highly infectious disease that can cause paralysis and death.

Today, poliomyelitis remains endemic in only three countries: Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria (which has not reported a case in three years). However, this year, the disease recovered, with at least 125 cases reported, according to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). The vast majority, 111 cases, have been reported from Pakistan, mainly in its northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to government data.

So what has failed in the polio program in Pakistan, which reduced cases from 306 in 2014 to just 12 last year?

Rana Muhammad Safdar, coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Center of the country for the eradication of polio, says the main obstacle was a total collapse in national coordination after a general election in mid-2018 that saw a new government, led by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Imran Khan of Insaf (PTI) came to power for the first time.

Rana Muhammad Safdar, coordinator of Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Center for polio eradication, believes that Pakistan can reach zero polio cases in 2021 (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

"(Last year) was a year of political transition in Pakistan, and the way the political transition occurs here, we have three governments in a short period of time: the outgoing, the interim and the incoming," he said. "Every time a government arrives, they make large-scale transfers … These people kept changing like anything else."

For a program that relies on more than 265,000 polio vaccinators that go from door to door to reach more than 35 million children, guarded by another 100,000 security employees, that kind of large-scale bureaucratic change in almost all districts of the country can be fatal.

"That affected the dynamics of our teams and the kind of supervision that was there, which sank," Safdar said.

Mass disinformation campaigns

In addition, as the number of cases began to increase, opposition political parties began using polio infections as a political issue to criticize the government, he says. The resulting political pressure pushed the vaccinators to skew their results.

"When there is unnecessary pressure on them, and they feel that these are the types of results that (the authorities) want to see, then they begin to provide those kinds of results, instead of focusing on real vaccines," he said.

Hamid Jafari, director of the WHO polio eradication program in the eastern Mediterranean region, agrees that there were technical deficiencies in the program's ability to reach all children.

At least 72 percent of Pakistan's 111 polio cases this year are grouped in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a global epicenter of the disease (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

"The program had underestimated the number of children (who) repeatedly missed vaccination in polio-infected areas," he explained. "In essence, polio eradication is simple. If you vaccinate enough children in a given area, the poliovirus has nowhere to hide and disappears. When not all children are reached, the poliovirus continues to find susceptible children."

In addition, massive campaigns of erroneous information on the use of the vaccine were launched, urging parents to refuse to give their children drops for fear of health problems.

"They would take anti-vaxxer videos from Europe, then copy them in Urdu, professionally, and then be promoted (online)," Safdar said. "And they would be scheduled to circulate about a week before our vaccination campaigns."

This year, Pakistan has succeeded at least 174 pieces of content that promote erroneous information deleted by websites such as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, the government says.

One currency

However, a new trend has emerged in all this: that of the communities that link their use of the polio vaccine with other basic demands of the state, taking advantage of the international community's approach to eradicating the disease to achieve results of local governance (Last year, international donors spent more than $ 800 million on global polio eradication efforts, according to GPEI).

"They see the importance (that the government) gives to polio vaccines, so they are making counterclaims," ​​said a polio program official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to speak with the media. "They know that if they don't accept polio falls, there will be pressure on government officials, and if the pressure comes, they will have to provide those other services."

"People say they are providing us with services (polio vaccine), that's fine, but we also need these services along with them. Electricity, water and natural gas, jobs."

There have been numerous boycotts this year, with thousands of families in the districts of Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu, North Waziristan and Peshawar who refuse to give their children polio drops unless their local needs are met.

Vaccines are kept at carefully controlled temperatures inside a special medical refrigerator (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

The protest organizers told Al Jazeera that, although they had no doubt that polio vaccines were necessary for their children, they were using the polio campaign as a currency to address long-standing complaints.

"(We boycotted) because there was a lot of government attention in polio," said Khalil Wazir, a protest organizer in the North Waziristan district. His people refused to give their children drops of polio for eight months until their demands were fulfilled, for the government's compensation owed to them for rebuilding their homes.

The village of hundreds of Wazir residents had been razed during the Pakistani army operation to recover North Waziristan from the Pakistani Taliban in 2014. For the past two years, residents have been living in outdoor tents, he said.

Within a few weeks of the boycott, government officials whom Wazir had been pressuring unsuccessfully for years agreed to fulfill his obligations, he said.

"One day, a woman died in our town from the cold. Another was killed by a crazy dog ​​bite. Another died from a snake bite. We felt that our children died of heat, cold and other things, it was not polio." said.

In Ali Zai, that sentiment resonates in the words of Mazhar Khan, an administrator of a 32-year-old religious school who had refused to give his three children the drops due to concerns about health implications.

An official of the polio vaccination program tries to convince Mazhar Khan, from the far left, who has health-related questions about drops, to give his three children the polio vaccine (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera )

"We see all these diseases, diabetes, blood pressure, jaundice," he said, sitting with a team of polio vaccinators on a rope bed under the winter sun. "These are the diseases that we see most often here. With regard to polio, I don't think there would have been a single case of polio in our entire neighborhood. But to treat it, the police are being brought here (to force us to take the drops) ".

"These questions about the polio vaccine arise because we have bigger problems than polio in our society, why doesn't the government solve them?"

It is a difficult problem to solve, government officials admit.

"We work with parents … we tell them that we understand that their requests are genuine, but if they go to a boycott because of this, then they are depriving their children even more," said Safdar, the head of the polio program.

Open sewage drains such as this one, in the village of Ali Zai, provide major sites for the polio virus to spread and spread (Asad Hashim / Al Jazeera)

Attacks on vaccinators

The polio program in Pakistan has been subject to misinformation and rumors, and many have linked it to a "Western,quot; conspiracy not specified to sterilize or harm Muslims. Many cite the use of the United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of a false vaccination campaign through a Pakistani doctor, Shakil Afridi, to verify the identity of Osama bin Laden before the raid to kill him in 2011 as Proof of these theories.

Conspiracy theories not only result in an increase in refusals, but also have a much higher cost. Since 2012, at least 98 people have died in attacks against polio vaccination campaigns in Pakistan, according to an Al Jazeera count.

The last attack took place on December 18, with two police officers killed while on their way to a vaccination team in the northern district of Lower Dir.

In the streets of Ali Zai, Kainat Mohmand is still trying to convince parents who had previously rejected the vaccine so that their children changed their minds. There are no cops here, despite the April attacks.

"They usually look at us suspiciously," she says. "They ask me to clarify things about the vaccine. So, many of them are convinced."

She smiles broadly and adds: "We try to make the impossible possible."

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.