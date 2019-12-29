Image of the NFL playoffs: the best and worst possible matches for each team based on the classification of AFC and NFC

%MINIFYHTML328018e2f26e4a54243116b1a9ce65ce9% %MINIFYHTML328018e2f26e4a54243116b1a9ce65ce10%

Based on the collective strength of the 15 teams currently in the NFL playoff image in Week 17, the 2019 postseason seems to be one of the best and most unpredictable 11-game tournaments the league has seen.

Once a team arrives in the playoffs, history shows that it has the best chance of winning it than everyone else, if it can get hot and get the right matches at the right time in a high-pressure and ready environment. .

NFL REPRODUCTION PROJECTIONS

Predict the seeds, clashes for AFC, NFC

Looking at where the teams are planted now and where they could end and after Week 17, here are the best and worst of these clashes.

AFC

Crows (13-2)

Best possible confrontation: Patriots. The Ravens had no trouble moving the ball and tearing the reigning AFC champions in the regular season. His offensive wrinkles around Lamar Jackson neutralize the Patriots' creative defensive intrigue. The Ravens defense is also charged enough to win a rematch with a lower score.

Worst possible confrontation: Bosses. The Chiefs defeated the Crows in Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes' out-of-script plays can cause defense problems in the front, while Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce can use their speed and athleticism to open up against Ravens High School.

Patriots (12-3)

Best possible confrontation: invoices. The Patriots will need to win attrition battles based on the strengths of their defensive and special teams. They also lost to the Ravens, Chiefs and Texans, so we have to go with the only other team that is already inside. The familiarity of an enemy of division also helps in its preparation.

Worst possible confrontation: Crows. The Patriots are also familiar with John Harbaugh's team as an enemy of the playoffs. The Patriots would have to adapt to try to discover Jackson, and they simply can't score enough points with the current state of their offense.

MORE: Planting scenarios for Patriots in AFC

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e5/c/jackson-brady-122119-getty-ftrjpg_1029iwr2ry7ow1c4jytl0h92o7.jpg?t=692312159,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Bosses (11-4)

Best possible confrontation: Texans. The Chiefs did lose to the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season, but Houston has a pass-oriented offense on the field, and Kansas City has had an impressive side game throughout the season. Texans would have difficulty duplicating their ideal ball control approach, and they have no one who can cover Hill or Kelce.

Worst possible confrontation: Crows. These teams have nightmares equal to each other. The Chiefs have a strong high school and a versatile passing race that can accelerate when necessary, but their supporters are a great weakness, both to stop the running game and to cover backs and wings closed.

MORE: sowing scenarios for bosses in AFC

Texans (10-5)

Best possible confrontation: invoices. The defense of Texans is a massive weakness in many capacities. They can benefit from an erratic and inexperienced quarterback being on the other side of Deshaun Watson, who can make great plays even when the Bills defense takes them in the script.

Worst possible confrontation: Crows. The Texans were impressed at the first meeting in Baltimore. The rematch will be just as ugly.

Accounts (10-5)

Best possible confrontation: Steelers. The Bills played against the Patriots in the regular season, but not against the Ravens, Chiefs or Texans. They just beat the Steelers in an ugly defensive game. Buffalo also faces Pittsburgh offensively, with Allen presenting out-of-script problems for the Steelers' career defense and 3-4 pressure.

Worst possible confrontation: Crows. Welcome to the club, Bills. The Ravens can run on them with Jackson and Mark Ingram and make the game a nightmare for Josh Allen.

Titans (8-7)

Best possible confrontation: Bosses. Tennessee beat Kansas City earlier this season, and its career-oriented offense can give the Chiefs more trouble in a wild card game. Keep in mind that the Titans entered Arrowhead and won in the playoffs two years ago.

Worst possible confrontation: Patriots. The Titans are not so complicated to defend once their career game is contained, and rookie A.J. Brown would be locked up by Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots also combine well offensively, due to their versatile passing game.

Duck Hodges and Matt Judon https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/5c/3/duck-hodges-122119-getty-ftrjpg_106yqdqo02tba1sc4vc04b47gc.jpg?t=692288031,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Steelers (8-7)

Best possible confrontation: Crows. What? Yes. Familiarity helps, and the Steelers played hard with the Ravens in the first meeting. Pittsburgh could actually have the best built defense to stop Jackson and turn the game into a fight. The Steelers would probably have to pass the Chiefs along the way to shoot the Ravens.

Worst possible confrontation: Patriots. We know what happens to Mike Tomlin's team when he faces the team of Bill Belichick and Tom Brady when Ben Roethlisberger is healthy, so we definitely know what would happen to the Steelers against the Patriots when they meet a rookie quarterback from third string

Raiders (7-8)

Best possible confrontation: Texans. The Raiders had no trouble scoring in the Texans when the teams met in the regular season. They could also steal a higher scoring game in the playoffs.

Worst possible confrontation: Bosses. They don't want to see their AFC West rivals for the third time. The games were not close, and Patrick Mahomes can easily separate Oakland again.

MORE: how the Raiders can get to the playoffs

NFC

49ers (12-3)

Best possible confrontation: Packers. The 49ers had no trouble crushing the Packers in San Francisco. They dictated the action with their versatile offensive and were positioned to crush Green Bay's compressed offensive around Aaron Rodgers.

Worst possible confrontation: Santos. The 49ers survived the first game in New Orleans, but the Saints had no trouble moving the ball in their defense. It's hard to expect the 49ers to constantly explode in attack for the second time.

MORE: Sowing scenarios for 49ers in NFC

Jimmy Garoppolo and Drew Brees https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/22/3e/garoppolo-brees-122119-getty-ftrjpg_11tj7isunwtd512th3bqlxvyxa.jpg?t=692394223,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Sea Falcons (11-4)

Best possible confrontation: Vikings. The Seahawks have played only one game decided by more than one possession throughout the season. That game was against the Vikings at home, where the Seahawks ran along a tough defense and also won the battles in front of the other side of the ball.

Worst possible confrontation: Santos. The Saints won in Seattle without Drew Brees. They have a solid career defense even with their injuries and can make great plays when necessary against the pass. The Seahawks don't fit well with Michael Thomas and / or Jared Cook either.

MORE: Sowing scenarios for Seahawks in NFC

Packers (12-3)

Best possible confrontation: Santos. New Orleans is not the effective race team it usually is, which gives Green Bay a break. The game would be reduced to Rodgers vs. Brees, and leaks in the pass defense of the Saints would take advantage of the Packers in a duel of the future Hall of Fame member.

Worst possible confrontation: Seahawks. The Packers fight with relentless race teams, and Rodgers vs.. Russell Wilson evokes some bad memories of the past playoffs. The Packers' air game, with little more than Davante Adams, would give the Seahawks pass defense a break.

MORE: Sowing scenarios for Packers in NFC

Saints (12-3)

Best possible confrontation: Seahawks. The Saints are the best outdoor and road equipment with its current composition. This, of course, would be even better if the rematch is in New Orleans.

Worst possible confrontation: 49ers. The Saints scored a ton against the 49ers in the first showdown, but they also couldn't stop Raheem Mostert, Emmanuel Sanders, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle. Kyle Shanahan's intriguing experience against New Orleans would remain a great asset.

MORE: Sow scenarios for Saints in NFC

Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/f7/82/prescott-cousins-122119-getty-ftrjpg_9j256ah173321ohc7xetyonre.jpg?t=692337591,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Vikings (10-5)

Best possible confrontation: cowboys. The Vikings lost to the Seahawks and the Packers and have not yet played against the Saints or the 49ers. They went to Dallas and won a strong Sunday night.

Worst possible confrontation: Santos. The Saints can control the Viking race game and chase Kirk Cousins. Thomas would also be a nightmare cover for his high school. There would be no miracle of Minneapolis this time.

Eagles (8-7)

Best possible confrontation: Seahawks. The Eagles played the Seahawks hard defensively in the first meeting, and Seattle is starting to look like a weaker team overall due to increasing injuries.

Worst possible confrontation: 49ers. The Eagles' dependent defense would depend on the creative offense of the 49ers. The compressed Philadelphia offensive would also be stifled by San Francisco at all levels.

Jeans (7-8)

Best possible confrontation: Seahawks. Seattle will not be able to press Dak Prescott behind its strong offensive line, and it does not have the secondary depth to handle Dallas aggressively throwing field wide receivers open and wings closed.

Worst possible confrontation: Packers. Rodgers lights up when he sees the Cowboys defense. He has had great success against Dallas both at home and away in the playoffs.