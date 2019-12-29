How the president of Chase Bank helped the deposed Shah of Iran to enter the US UU.

A week later, Mr. Rockefeller personally urged Mr. Carter in a phone call to direct the secretary of state to meet with the sha on "the current situation." Mr. Carter did not do it and the sha soon departed to Panama, then to Egypt. .

Only after the death of the sha, on July 27, 1980, nine months after his landing in Fort Lauderdale, the Eagle Project team changed to new goals. One was to protect Mr. Rockefeller from the guilt of the crisis.

On roasted beef tenderloin and aged wine at the exclusive River Club in New York, Mr. Rockefeller and nine other team members met on August 19. In the middle of the discussion of a complimentary biography of the sha by a Berkeley professor that the team had commissioned, some warned that it would be difficult to escape from a Rockefeller link with the embassy embargo.

Why was the sha admitted? "Recommended medical / DR treatment," said one, using Mr. Rockefeller's initials, according to dinner minutes. "This association cannot be ignored."

But Mr. Kissinger was reassuring. Congress will never conduct an investigation during an election campaign.

"I don't think we have any more problems, David," Kissinger told him.

The hostages were released on the day of the inauguration, on January 20, 1981, and a few days later, the White House lawyer who left Mr. Carter called Mr. Rockefeller to ask how the release agreement affected the Chase bank .

"It worked very well," Mr. Rockefeller told him, according to his records. "Much better than we feared."