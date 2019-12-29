How the president of Chase Bank helped the deposed Shah of Iran to enter the US UU.

One autumn afternoon 40 years ago, a white and worn Gulfstream II jet descended on Fort Lauderdale, Florida, carrying a regal but sickly passenger that almost no one expected.
On board was a Republican political operative, an entourage of Iranian military officers, four smelly and hyperactive dogs and Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, the newly deposed shah of Iran.
However, when the plane landed, the only one who expected to receive the deposed monarch was a senior executive from the Chase Manhattan Bank, who had not only pressured the White House to admit the former sha, but had organized visas for his entourage, He looked for private schools and mansions for his family and helped organize the Gulfstream to deliver it.
"The eagle has landed," said Joseph V. Reed Jr., chief of staff of the president of the bank, David Rockefeller, at a meeting in the bank the next morning.
Less than two weeks later, on November 4, 1979, promising revenge for the admission of the sha to the United States, Iranian revolutionary students took the US embassy in Tehran and then held more than 50 Americans hostage, and Washington, for 444. days. .
The sha, Washington's closest ally in the Persian Gulf, had fled from Tehran in January 1979 in the face of a rising uprising against its 38 years of fierce rule. Liberals, leftists and religious conservatives united against him. Strikes and demonstrations had closed Tehran, and its security forces were losing control.
The sha sought refuge in America. But President Jimmy Carter, hoping to forge links with the new government that emerges from chaos and worried about the security of the US embassy in Tehran, denied him entry during the first 10 months of his exile. Even then, the White House only reluctantly left him for medical treatment.
Now, a recently revealed secret story of Mr. Rockefeller's offices shows with vivid details how Chase Manhattan Bank and its well-connected president worked behind the scenes to persuade the Carter administration to admit the shah, one of the bank's most profitable clients .
For Mr. Carter, for the United States and for the Middle East, it was an incendiary decision.
The hostage crisis that followed allowed Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini to consolidate his theocratic government, began a four-decade conflict between Washington and Tehran that is still shaking the region and helped Ronald Reagan take the White House. For American politicians, Iran became A parable about the political dangers in the fall of a strong friendly man.
Although Mr. Carter publicly complained about the pressure campaign at that time, the full story has never been told, behind the scenes, presented in recently released documents.
Mr. Rockefeller's team called the Eagle Project campaign, after the code name used for the sha. Exploiting the power networks of clubs that extended deep into the White House, Mr. Rockefeller mobilized a phalanx of senior statesmen.
Among them were Henry A. Kissinger, the former secretary of state and chairman of a Chase advisory board; John J. McCloy, former commissioner of occupied Germany after World War II and adviser to eight presidents, as well as a future president of Chase; a Chase executive and former C.I.A. agent, Archibald B. Roosevelt Jr., whose cousin, the C.I.A. Agent Kermit Roosevelt Jr. had orchestrated a coup of 1953 to keep the sha in power; and Richard M. Helms, former director of the C.I.A. and former ambassador to Iran.
Charles Francis, a corporate public affairs veteran who worked for Chase at the time, brought the documents to the attention of The Times.
"Today's corporate campaigns are demolition derbies compared to this operation," he said. "It was soft, soft, soft and almost completely invisible."
The Eagle Project records were donated to Yale by Mr. Reed, director of the campaign. But he felt that the material was so embarrassing to his patron that Mr. Reed who died in 2016, stipulated that the records remain sealed until the death of Mr. Rockefeller. Rockefeller died in 2017 at the age of 101.
Some of the information may embarrass others too. Hawkish critics have often criticized Mr. Carter for worrying too much about human rights and, therefore, have failed to support the sha.
But the documents reveal that the president's special envoy to Iran actually urged the country's generals to use as much lethal force as necessary to suppress the revolt, advising them on how to carry out a military takeover to keep the sha in power.
A spokeswoman for Mr. Carter did not respond to requests for comment. A spokesman for Mr. Carter at the time of the crisis was not immediately available.
After the hostages were taken, the Carter administration worked desperately to try to free the captives, and on April 24, 1980 authorized a rescue mission that collapsed in a disaster: a helicopter accident in the desert killed eight members of the service, whose charred bodies were happily exhibited by Iranian officials.
The hostage crisis condemned Mr. Carter's presidency. And the team around Mr. Rockefeller, a lifelong Republican with a faint vision of Mr. Carter's modest foreign policy, worked closely with Reagan's campaign in his efforts to get ahead and discourage what he mockingly described. as an "October surprise,quot;. -the release of American hostages, newspapers show.
Chase's team helped Reagan's campaign gather and spread rumors about possible benefits to win the release, a propaganda effort that Carter administration officials have said prevented the talks to free the captives.
"He had given everything,quot; to thwart any effort on the part of Carter's officials "to carry out the long-awaited & # 39; October surprise & # 39;", Reed wrote in a letter to his family after the elections, apparently referring to Chase's effort to track and discourage a hostage release agreement. He was later appointed Ambassador of Mr. Reagan in Morocco.
Mr. Rockefeller personally pressured the incoming administration to ensure that its Iranian policies protected the bank's financial interests.
Records indicate that Mr. Rockefeller expected the restoration of a version of the deposed government.
At the beginning of the Iranian agitation, according to the documents, Kissinger informed Rockefeller that the probable conclusion would be "a kind of Bonapartist counterrevolution that brings together the pro-Western elements along with what remains of the army."
Kissinger, in a recent email, acknowledged that the prediction "reflects my thinking at the time," but said "it was a trial, not a policy proposal."
But Mr. Rockefeller evidently continued to advocate some form of restoration long after the shah fled from Tehran.
Already in December 1980, Mr. Rockefeller personally urged the incoming Reagan administration to encourage a counterrevolution by stopping the "carpet dealer-type negotiation,quot; for hostages and instead take military measures to punish Iran if the hostages do not They were released. He suggested occupying three islands controlled by Iran in the Persian Gulf.
"The most likely outcome of this situation is an eventual replacement of the current Shi'ite Muslim fanatic government, either by a military one or a combination of the military with civilian democratic leaders," Rockefeller argued, according to his talk points for meetings. . with the Reagan transition team.
Heir to his family's oil fortune, Rockefeller defined himself as a corporate statesman and personally knew many White House officials, including Carter. He had known the sha since 1962, socializing with him in New York, Tehran and St. Moritz, Switzerland.
As Tehran's coffers increased with oil revenues in the 1970s, Chase formed a joint venture with an Iranian state bank and obtained large fees advising the national oil company.
By 1979, the bank had syndicated more than $ 1.7 billion in loans for Iranian public projects (the equivalent of approximately $ 5.8 billion today). Chase's balance had more than $ 360 million in loans to Iran and more than $ 500 million in Iranian deposits.
Mr. Rockefeller often insisted that his concern for the sha was due solely to the "prestige and credibility,quot; of Washington. It was "abandoning a friend when he needed us most," he wrote in his memoirs.
His only defender of the sha, Rockefeller wrote, went briefly to Mr. Carter during an unrelated White House meeting in April 1979.
"I did nothing else, publicly or privately, to influence management thinking."
However, the Eagle Project documents show that Mr. Rockefeller received detailed updates on the risks to Chase's properties, and that even his side of Mr. Carter in April had been planned the day before with Mr. Reed, the Mr. McCloy and Mr. Kissinger. .
During lunch at the Knickerbocker Club in New York, Mr. Carter The special envoy to Tehran, General Robert E. Huyser, told the Eagle Project team that he had urged Iran's top military leaders to kill as many protesters as necessary to keep the sha in power.
If the shots on the heads of the protesters failed to disperse them, "move to focus on the chests," General Huyser told Iranian generals, according to lunch minutes. "I became severe and loud with the military," he added, but in the end, the superior general was "ruthless."
Mr. Rockefeller had his own special envoy to try to help the sha: Robert F. Armao, a Republican operational and public relations consultant who had worked for Nelson, Mr. Rockefeller's brother, former governor of New York and former vice president.
Mr. Armao became one of the sha's closest advisors, and after Nelson Rockefeller died in early 1979, he informed the Eagle Project team in Chase almost every day for more than two years.
"Everyone was hoping that the events of 1953 would be repeated," Armao recalled recently, referring to the US-backed coup that restored the sha the first time he fled.
When the sha government became unsustainable in early 1979, the State Department first turned to David Rockefeller to help him relocate the Iranian monarch in the United States.
"It's not big enough for my very special client," Mr. Reed wrote to a broker in Greenwich, Connecticut, who had offered two properties at a price of about $ 2 million each, about $ 7.4 million today.
But while the sha remained in Egypt and Morocco, an Iranian mafia briefly seized the US embassy in February. The diplomats warned that admitting that the sha risked another assault, and Mr. Carter changed his mind about offering shelter.
Mr. Rockefeller refused to give this bad news to the sha, afraid to harm the bank by alienating a precious client.
"The risks were too high in relation to CMB's position in Iran," he replied, referring to Chase Manhattan Bank, according to records.
Instead, Rockefeller rushed to find accommodation elsewhere, first in the Bahamas and then in Mexico, while making strategies with Kissinger, McCloy and others on how to persuade the White House to let the sha in.
During a three-day boost in April, Mr. Kissinger made a personal appeal to the national security adviser, Zbigniew Brzezinski, and a follow-up phone call to Mr. Carter. Mr. Rockefeller buckled the president in the White House.
And in a speech, Kissinger publicly accused the Carter administration of forcing a loyal ally to navigate the world in search of refuge, "like a flying Dutchman looking for a port of call," the seed of what became " who lost Iran "Campaign theme for Republicans.
McCloy flooded the White House with long letters to senior officials, often arguing about the danger of demoralizing other "sovereign friends." "Dear Zbig," he addressed his old friend, Mr. Brzezinski.
Finally, in October, Mr. Reed sent his personal physician to Cuernavaca, Mexico, "to,quot; observe "in the sha.
He had been hiding a diagnosis of cancer. The doctor Benjamin H. Kean, determined that the sha needed a sophisticated treatment in a few weeks; in Mexico, if necessary, Dr. Kean said later that he had finished.
But when Mr. Reed contacted the doctor with State Department officials, they obtained a different prognosis: that the sha was "at the point of death,quot; and that only a New York hospital "was able to save his life, "As Mr. Carter described at that time to The Times.
With that opening, Chase's team began preparing the flight to Fort Lauderdale.
"When I told the customs chief who the director was, he almost fainted," the expected executive, Eugene Swanzey, reported the next morning.
The plane's bathroom didn't work well. The sha and his wife searched in vain for a lost cassette to finish a movie. And his four dogs, a poodle, a collie, a cocker spaniel and a great Dane, jumped on everyone. The Great Dane "had not been washed in weeks," said Swanzey. "The aroma was simply terrible."
When Mr. Reed met the plane on his final arrival in New York, he recalled that the next day, the shah seemed to be thinking: "I am finally in competent hands."
But when he registered the sha at the New York Hospital, Mr. Reed was circumspect.
"I am the unidentified American," he told the inquiring staff.
Mr. Reed, Mr. Rockefeller and Mr. Kissinger met again three days after the hostages were taken.
"The feeling of outrage was noted for being tall and nothing useful to say," reads the minutes.
The White House said that the sha had to leave as soon as possible, but the Eagle Project continued.
"The ideal place for the Eagle to land," Reed wrote to Mr. Armao on November 9, sending a brochure to a 350-acre estate in the Hudson Valley.
A week later, Mr. Rockefeller personally urged Mr. Carter in a phone call to direct the secretary of state to meet with the sha on "the current situation." Mr. Carter did not do it and the sha soon departed to Panama, then to Egypt. .
Only after the death of the sha, on July 27, 1980, nine months after his landing in Fort Lauderdale, the Eagle Project team changed to new goals. One was to protect Mr. Rockefeller from the guilt of the crisis.
On roasted beef tenderloin and aged wine at the exclusive River Club in New York, Mr. Rockefeller and nine other team members met on August 19. In the middle of the discussion of a complimentary biography of the sha by a Berkeley professor that the team had commissioned, some warned that it would be difficult to escape from a Rockefeller link with the embassy embargo.
Why was the sha admitted? "Recommended medical / DR treatment," said one, using Mr. Rockefeller's initials, according to dinner minutes. "This association cannot be ignored."
But Mr. Kissinger was reassuring. Congress will never conduct an investigation during an election campaign.
"I don't think we have any more problems, David," Kissinger told him.
The hostages were released on the day of the inauguration, on January 20, 1981, and a few days later, the White House lawyer who left Mr. Carter called Mr. Rockefeller to ask how the release agreement affected the Chase bank .
"It worked very well," Mr. Rockefeller told him, according to his records. "Much better than we feared."