Hayley Williams plans to release solo music in 2020

WENN / Avalon

Thanking fans for their birthday wishes, the Paramore singer announces on social media that she will share "a really special project" that "will call her".

Up News Info
Hayley williams He has excited fans by confirming reports that he plans to release new solo music in the new year (2020).

The 31-year-old Paramore The singer, who has just celebrated her 31st birthday, turned to Twitter to inform fans that new songs are being prepared, with a release planned for 2020.

"Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too," he wrote. "I'm going to make music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I did something I'm going to call mine."

She added: "It's a really special project and you will try it in January. Happy new year, friends."

While the star has released five successful albums with the group "Ain & # 39; t It Fun", the new project will be its first solo album outside the band. However, despite never having launched a long-lasting solo collection, Hayley enjoyed success with the guest places in Beto& # 39; Airplanes & # 39; Y Zedd"Stay the night."