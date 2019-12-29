Hayley Williams plans to release solo music in 2020

%MINIFYHTMLd5f1e15a3e6e9c57aa7948d94f80cc599% %MINIFYHTMLd5f1e15a3e6e9c57aa7948d94f80cc5910%

WENN / Avalon

Thanking fans for their birthday wishes, the Paramore singer announces on social media that she will share "a really special project" that "will call her".

Up News Info –

Hayley williams He has excited fans by confirming reports that he plans to release new solo music in the new year (2020).

The 31-year-old Paramore The singer, who has just celebrated her 31st birthday, turned to Twitter to inform fans that new songs are being prepared, with a release planned for 2020.

"Thank you very much for all the birthday wishes. 30 was a very important year. 31 will be too," he wrote. "I'm going to make music next year. With the help of some of my closest friends, I did something I'm going to call mine."

%MINIFYHTMLd5f1e15a3e6e9c57aa7948d94f80cc5911% %MINIFYHTMLd5f1e15a3e6e9c57aa7948d94f80cc5912%

She added: "It's a really special project and you will try it in January. Happy new year, friends."

While the star has released five successful albums with the group "Ain & # 39; t It Fun", the new project will be its first solo album outside the band. However, despite never having launched a long-lasting solo collection, Hayley enjoyed success with the guest places in Beto& # 39; Airplanes & # 39; Y Zedd"Stay the night."