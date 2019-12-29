Harry Styles & # 39; & # 39; Fine Line & # 39; stays on top of Billboard 200, sets another record

%MINIFYHTML727d1dbc910e72dcae9b41134a53f2679% %MINIFYHTML727d1dbc910e72dcae9b41134a53f26710%

Meanwhile, Christmas albums dominate the top ten places on this week's list with Michael Buble's hit mega album & # 39; Christmas & # 39; leading the package at number 2 after selling 77,000 units.

Harry StylesThe second album "Fine Line" is unbeatable on Billboard 200. The new effort, which debuted last week at number 1, is spending its second week at the top after selling an additional 89,000 units in the week ending December 26 , according to Nielsen Music. . 47,000 of that figure are sales of pure albums.

"Fine Line" becomes the first pop album to spend two weeks at number 1 on the list since Ed SheeranThe last album "No. 6 Collaboration Project" did the same earlier this year. The album has also surpassed the one-week reign of Harry's self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that because the follow-up ended only one day after Christmas, many holiday albums are taking the top ten places. Sitting at number 2 with 77,000 units is Michael BubleThe hit album "Christmas", which rises from number 6 last week, marks the highest rank of the album since it closed a five-week run at number 1 in January 2012. Meanwhile, Mariah CareyThe "Merry Christmas" jumps to number 4 with 71,000 units.

Two other Christmas albums that have a place in the top ten are Pentatonix"The Best of Pentatonix Christmas", which ranks number 7 with 62,000 units and Nat king cole"The Christmas song." The last album goes up to number 8 with 60,000 units. As for non-holiday albums, rapper Roddy ricch"Please excuse me for being antisocial" remains stable at number 3 with 73,000 units.

Billie eilish"When we all fall asleep, where are we going" goes up to number 5 with 64,000 units, followed by Post MaloneThe "Hollywood sangria" that descends to number 6 with 63,000 units. On the other hand, at number 9, the "Frozen II"The soundtrack album occupies the place with 57,000 units as Young thug& # 39; So Much Fun & # 39; de Vault goes to number 10 with 53,000 units after its reissue.