Happy holidays: Jrue, Justin and Aaron make history in the NBA

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Jrue, Justin and Aaron Holiday became the first trio of brothers to share the field at the same time in NBA history on Saturday.

Jrue Holiday earned the rights to brag about his brothers when his New Orleans pelicans beat the Indiana Pacers 120-98 in New Orleans.

"It was great. I beat them and got their shirts, so I'll hang them up," Jrue Holiday said later. "It was fun.

"My whole family is here, my family and my friends, so to be able to share that moment on the court, even from the point of view of the family where I'm going to return and I'm not going to show off, but we know what happened. But it's a good feeling for me. "

MORE: The SN All-Decade NBA team for the 2010s

Before the game, his father, Shawn Holiday, said: "It's a blessing. There's no other way to say it. I couldn't write the script better than this."

"While they were growing up, you couldn't imagine this. To make it happen at this stage and at this level, it's quite surprising."

Jrue Holiday recorded 20 points and seven assists for the Pelicans, Aaron finished with 25 points and Justin did not score for the Pacers.

