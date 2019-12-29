Growing some marijuana at home is not a crime, says the Italian High Court

By Matilda Coleman
Some other countries have decriminalized limited possession, cultivation or both. They include the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Czech Republic, Colombia and Chile. Others allow marijuana for medical use, including Italy, where the army has a monopoly on commercial cultivation and a marijuana greenhouse in Florence.

In 2013, a court in Torre Annunziata, a small town in southern Italy, sentenced a man, identified in court records only as CG, to one year in prison and a fine of 3,000 euros for growing two cannabis plants in House. He appealed the decision, first before a higher court in Naples and, finally, before the Supreme Court of Cassazione of Italy, the supreme court.

Unlike its American counterpart, the supreme court of Italy is divided into multiple sections for different areas of law, and they reached different conclusions about the cultivation of small-scale marijuana.

The confusion arose in part from the disagreement on how to apply the broader ban on cultivation to cultivation for private use, and how to apply a 2016 amendment that allowed people to grow and sell "light cannabis,quot;, with low levels of THC, the ingredient psychoactive

As a result, Pietro Faraguna, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Trieste, said Italian courts, including the supreme court itself, have struggled to put the laws into practice.

Given the contradictory sentences, in August the court requested a ruling by its highest authority, the Sezioni Unite, or joint sections, in effect, the supreme court of the supreme court.

Sezioni Unite ruled that "rudimentary techniques,quot; and "the small amount produced,quot; in small-scale domestic cultivation make it irrelevant to the illegal drug trade that criminal law intends to address.

