Green Bay's NFC North sweep expands the Super Bowl door for Aaron Rodgers

The Packers are the true king of the NFC North. Can you use that to become Super Bowl champions?

That is the question after the Packers swept the NFC North for the second time in franchise history with a 23-20 victory against Detroit on Sunday. Green Bay finished the 13-3 season, got a first-round goodbye and became the sixth team to sweep that division since the Central Division began in 1967.

When you look at the teams that have achieved that rare feat, it is especially a good omen for the next NFC playoffs.

Year Equipment Usually Division Playoffs 1969 Minnesota 12-2 6-0 He lost Super Bowl4 to Kansas City 1973 Minnesota 12-2 6-0 He lost Super Bowl 8 to Miami 1985 Chicago 15-1 8-0 He won Super Bowl 20 1987 Chicago 11-4 7-0 He lost the division round to Washington 2011 Green bay 15-1 6-0 He lost the division round to the giants

Three of those five teams arrived at the Super Bowl, and four of those teams lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion.

The Giants surprised the Packers in 2011 with a 37-20 upset at Lambeau Field after their only season sweep in the division. His last Super Bowl championship team finished 4-2 in the division, but won three playoff games before winning Super Bowl 45.

This Green Bay team can learn lessons from both teams. Green Bay is not the unstoppable offensive force it was in 2011, but neither is the team that screamed in the 2010 playoffs. The truth is that the Packers needed this week off to rest an offensive line that played without the Corey Linsley headlines and Bryan Bulaga and was surpassed by the Lions for three quarters.

The Packers will also have a helpless role, knowing that the 49ers, Seahawks and Saints will probably be favored in a face-to-face confrontation at this time. That is why this seasonal sweep could mean more. Aaron Rodgers, who had the lowest qualification of full-time quarterback of his career in 2019, is the X factor. He may not be able to take the Packers to two away wins. But Rodgers can still get hot, as he did in the second half against Detroit to complete 27 of 55 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns for an interception.

He showed that he can still lead the race for the NFC Division title, with a sweep of the Bears, Lions and Vikings, whom the Packers probably won't have to play for the third time. That is perhaps as significant as the playoff itself.

Now, Rodgers has a good chance to return to the Super Bowl for the second time and do something that hasn't been since the Bears of & # 39; 85: sweep the division and win the Super Bowl.

Maybe they would have to go through the other King of the North in Baltimore and Lamar Jackson to do that. We cannot think of a better way to decide who deserves the throne.