Greek Prime Minister: Athens will seek a world court if talks with Turkey fail | News

The prime minister of Greece said in statements published on Sunday that if Athens and Ankara cannot resolve their dispute over maritime areas in the Mediterranean, they must resort to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague to resolve the disagreement.

Turkey signed an agreement with the internationally recognized government of Libya last month that seeks to create an exclusive economic zone from the southern Mediterranean coast of Turkey to the northeast coast of Libya.

Greece and Cyprus, which have long had maritime and territorial disputes with Turkey, say the agreement is void and violates international law of the sea. They see it as a resource capture designed to weaken the development of Eastern Mediterranean gas and destabilize its rivals.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in an interview with the weekly newspaper To Vima, said his intention is for Greece and Turkey to discuss their differences over maritime areas in the Aegean and the eastern Mediterranean at the political and diplomatic level.

"But we should clearly say that if we cannot find a solution, we should agree that the only difference that Greece recognizes (over maritime areas) must be judged in an international body such as the International Court of Justice in The Hague."

In early December, Cyprus requested the ICJ to safeguard its mineral rights on the high seas. There has been no response so far from Turkey to that initiative.

Turkey contends that several islands and islets near its shores that Greece claims under the postwar treaties are actually "gray areas."

"No one should try to block us, trap us on our own shores or trample our economic rights," said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week.

Greece wants to comment in the Libyan talks

Mitsotakis told the Greek publication that Athens also wishes to participate in the United Nations-sponsored talks on the Libyan talks scheduled to take place in the German capital, Berlin, in January.

"We do not want a source of instability in our neighborhood. Therefore, we want to comment on developments in Libya," said Mitsotakis.

"We want to be part of the solution in Libya, since we are also worried … (Libya) is our natural maritime neighbor, not Turkey," he said.

Since the overthrow of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported primarily by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)and the Government of National Agreement (GNA) in Tripoli, which enjoys international recognition.

The eastern administration is supported by the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched an offensive against Tripoli in early April. The fighters of the LNA have failed to reach the center of the city, but have made small advances in recent weeks in some suburbs in the south of the capital.

Erdogan announced Thursday that he will present a bill to the Turkish parliament in early January to obtain consent to send troops in support of the forces aligned with GNA, in line with a security agreement signed last month with Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.

Whatever it takes

Meanwhile, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu He warned that the Libyan conflict runs the risk of falling into chaos by trying to accelerate legislation to allow the deployment of troops.

"If today Libya becomes like Syria, then it will be the turn for the other countries in the region," Cavusoglu said Saturday at a meeting of the ruling AK Party.

"We need to do whatever it takes to prevent Libya from dividing and falling into chaos, and that is what we are doing. It is the legitimate government we are dealing with," he said, emphasizing the military and security agreements signed with Libya are important.

Cavusoglu will meet with three opposition party leaders on Monday and the government is expected to discuss the motion within the next week.

Separately, the GNA said Sunday that a video circulating online that allegedly showed Syrian fighters deployed by Turkey in Libya was false. He claimed that the recording, which shows several men in military uniforms next to a fence, was actually filmed in the Syrian province of Idlib.