Granit Xhaka to Hertha Berlin: Mikel Arteta urges the midfielder to stay in Arsenal | Soccer news

By Lisa Witt
Sports

Last update: 12/29/19 7:39 pm

Granit Xhaka could leave Arsenal in January

Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta expects Granit Xhaka to stay in the club beyond the January transfer window and refuses to move to Hertha Berlin.

The Swiss midfielder has agreed terms with Hertha, according to his agent, and is open to measure as discussions between clubs continue over an agreement.

Xhaka did not play in the defeat at the Gunners home against Chelsea on Sunday, but Arteta confirmed that it was due to illness, as he was asked if the player would leave next month.

2:56
"I hope not," said Arteta. "He played in Bournemouth and he did very well, very committed, and played a very good game."

"After the game, he started feeling sick and at the temperature. He didn't feel well and has been in bed for two days and that's why he wasn't selected."

It is understood that Arsenal is looking to recover much of the £ 35 million that Borussia Monchengladbach paid in 2016 for Xhaka if they are going to sell it in the next winter window.

Xhaka was stripped of the club captaincy for gesturing towards fans while he was booed against Crystal Palace in October.

2:56
