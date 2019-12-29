Good Newwz rocks the box office

The box office is always full of good numbers during the holiday last week of the year. Celebrities block the dates of these parties well in advance to ensure a good footprint. Taking full advantage of this and delivering a crackling story, Akshay Kumar and the protagonist of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Good Newwz, are making a splash at the box office on their first weekend.

After opening with Rs. 17.56 crore on Friday, the film made another Rs. Rs 21.78 million on Saturday to bring its two-day total to Rs. 39.34 crore. Because of its popularity in multiplexes, the film is expected to have an easy Rs. 65 million rupees +/- weekend.

Also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advai, Good Newwz tells the story of two families who are caught in a sperm confusion during IVF. What develops is a roller coaster of emotions, laughter and good acting with this mass cast set.