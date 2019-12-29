Gervonta Davis defeats Yuriorkis Gamboa to remain the WBA lightweight world champion

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

TSR Sports: Boxer Gervonta Davis continues to wear her crown as the lightweight world champion of the World Boxing Association after her victory over her opponent Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The highly anticipated fight attracted a lot of celebrities in Atlanta for the night of the fight to watch the game.

Now, before Gervonta and Gamboa touched the ring, or gloves for that matter, people were ready for this game after the boxers had a small heated exchange during their weighing on Friday. You can see how it happened next:

Gervonta entered the fight with a lot of celebrity support in his corner. Rapper Casanova recorded it warming up for the fight, while Lil Baby performed the presentation song as they went out to the fight.

During the fight, Gervonta dropped Gamboa three times and defeated him in the 12th round by TKO. You can see the final moments of the fight below:

For now, Gervonta Davis has successfully defended his title. Roommates, who do you think Gervonta should challenge next? Let us know.

Recent Articles

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week...
Read more

Gervonta Davis defeats Yuriorkis Gamboa to remain the WBA lightweight world champion

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
TSR Sports: Boxer Gervonta Davis continues to wear her crown as the lightweight world champion of the World Boxing Association after her victory over...
Read more

North Korea calls party meeting, raising fear of new weapons tests

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea said on Sunday that a meeting of senior party officials was in session, as analysts in the South...
Read more

NFL Week 17 weather updates: rain could affect fantasy startup decisions

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The NFL Week 17 weather forecast seems to be rainy, but before entering individual games that might be affected by...
Read more

How the president of Chase Bank helped the deposed Shah of Iran to enter the US UU.

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
One autumn afternoon 40 years ago, a white and worn Gulfstream II jet descended on Fort Lauderdale, Florida, carrying a regal but sickly passenger...
Read more
©