Gervonta Davis defeats Yuriorkis Gamboa to remain the WBA lightweight world champion

TSR Sports: Boxer Gervonta Davis continues to wear her crown as the lightweight world champion of the World Boxing Association after her victory over her opponent Yuriorkis Gamboa.

The highly anticipated fight attracted a lot of celebrities in Atlanta for the night of the fight to watch the game.

Now, before Gervonta and Gamboa touched the ring, or gloves for that matter, people were ready for this game after the boxers had a small heated exchange during their weighing on Friday. You can see how it happened next:

Gervonta entered the fight with a lot of celebrity support in his corner. Rapper Casanova recorded it warming up for the fight, while Lil Baby performed the presentation song as they went out to the fight.

During the fight, Gervonta dropped Gamboa three times and defeated him in the 12th round by TKO. You can see the final moments of the fight below:

For now, Gervonta Davis has successfully defended his title. Roommates, who do you think Gervonta should challenge next? Let us know.