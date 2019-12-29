Florence Pugh applauds after Troll criticizes Zach Braff and her age difference

%MINIFYHTMLaef1233bc09ab7189c035d81330a53459% %MINIFYHTMLaef1233bc09ab7189c035d81330a534510%

People are always quick to judge, but Florence Pugh is not here for that! The 23-year-old Little Women star reacted to all the criticisms that her relationship with Zach Braff had received and contained nothing.

As you know, the reason many people have been criticizing their romance is that they both have an age gap of 21 years between them.

But isn't age just a number?

It all started with a social media user who pointed out to the man that "you are 44 years old,quot; under a photo of Florence on the outskirts of Della and Fine Wines of Greenblatt in Los Angeles.

The comment was, in fact, a response to the Scrubs star who stopped to leave a princess emoji under his girlfriend's post.

It didn't take long for the 23-year-old to slap the troll back, writing that: "And he still got it."

The happy couple first joined in April.

Before that, they met on the set of the short film In the Time It Takes To Get There, where they worked together.

At this time, they have not yet made official their relationship on the red carpet, but judging by how well things are going between them, the age difference or not, it does not seem that it will be long before they show up in public even more.

As for Braff's romantic story, this new relationship comes after five years with the Taylor Bagley model. Things ended in 2014.



