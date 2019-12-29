Five stabbed at the Hanukkah celebration near New York City | News

A man attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's house north of New York City, stabbed and wounded five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Police said the stabbings occurred at approximately 10 p.m. local time on Saturday (0300 GMT on Sunday) in Monsey, one of several cities in the Hudson Valley that have seen an influx of large numbers of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

Saturday was the seventh night of Hanukkah. The Jewish Orthodox Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region tweeted reports that the stabbings took place in the house of a Hasidic rabbi during the Hanukkah celebrations.

Several state and local officials have described the location of the stabbing as a synagogue. The rabbi's house is next to a synagogue.

Weidel said the five people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

The photos and videos posted on Twitter showed a great emergency response with paramedics running and pushing stretchers. In the images you could see several police and emergency vehicles.

Ramapo police chief Brad Weidel said hours later that New York City police had located a vehicle and a possible suspect wanted in connection with the stabbing.

New York City police did not immediately confirm if someone was in custody.

Previous incidents

The attack on Saturday night seemed to be the last of a series aimed at Jews in the U.S, including a slaughter at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey earlier this month.

Six people died in the shooting, including the two murderers, a police officer and three people who had been inside the store.

New Jersey attorney general Gurbir Grewal said the attack was fueled by hatred of Jews and police.

A month ago, a man required surgery after being stabbed while walking to a Monsey synagogue.

Around New York City, police received at least six reports this week, and eight since December 13, of attacks possibly fueled by anti-Jewish prejudices.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.