Final score of the 49ers vs. Seahawks: San Francisco uses the goalline stand to get first place.

The final game of the 2019 NFL regular season combines the 49ers and the Seahawks in an NFC West duel with many playoff implications.

Seattle (11-4) enters the day a game behind San Francisco (12-3) in the standings. However, due to the tiebreaker, Sunday's showdown is a winning fight for the division's title.

The Seahawks won a massive victory in Week 10 over the 49ers in their first showdown of the year, knocking down San Francisco, who was then undefeated, with a field goal when the bell rang in overtime. Since then, the two Super Bowl contestants have been in a collision course for sowing the playoffs in the competitive NFC.

Because the Packers returned to beat the Lions to finish 13-3, the 49ers would get seed number 1 with a victory; the Seahawks would get seed number 3 with a victory. The loser will be the No. 5 seed and will play a road game on the wild card weekend.

Sporting News provided live updates, highlights and score changes for the 49ers vs.. Seahawks:

Score of the 49ers vs. Seahawks

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F 49ers 10 3 6 6 7 7 26 Seahawks 0 0 0 0 7 7 14 twenty-one

49ers vs. Seahawks scoring plays

First quarter

7:41 – Robbie Gould 47-yard field goal (49ers 3-0)

0:24 – Deebo Samuel 30 yards down (49ers 10-0)

Second bedroom

5:49 – Robbie Gould 30-yard field goal (49ers 13-0)

Third quarter

5:46 – Tyler Lockett 14-yard reception of Russell Wilson (49ers 13-7)

3:25 – Raheem Mostert 2 yards on the ground (49ers 19-7)

Fourth trimester

9:55 – Marshawn Lynch 1 yard down (49ers 19-14)

5:51 – Raheem Mostert 13 yards down (49ers 26-14)

3:36 – D.K. Russell Wilson Metcalf 14-yard reception (49ers 26-21)

49ers vs. Seahawks live updates, highlights

(All Eastern Times)

Final: 49ers 26, Seahawks 21

11:28 p.m..: Garoppolo slips it and runs out of time. San Francisco wins.

11:27 p.m.: The capture was lower than the final zone and the 49ers will take over nine seconds to play on their own 1.

11:25 p.m.: Jacob Hollister has the reception and seems to be a few centimeters from the goal line in fourth and goal. The game is under review.

11:21 p.m..: Wilson completes John Ursua at 1 and then a peak stops the clock with 22 seconds remaining. The Seahawks are called to delay the game shortly after.

11:13 p.m.: Wilson hits Metcalf to complete 24 yards after turning in his pocket. Seahawks at San Francisco 23 with 1:46 to go.

11:08 p.m.: A couple of endings have the Seahawks in their own 42 as two-minute warning strokes.

11:06 p.m.: Mostert picks up 16 yards in third and 17 and the Seahawks will request a timeout with 2:34 remaining. San Francisco set out to clear and Seattle will recover the ball with the chance to win it.

11:01 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS. Wilson hits D.K. Metcalf in the end zone for a touchdown of 14 yards. Seattle grabs a score once again. 49ers 26, Seahawks 21.

10:58 p.m.: San Francisco is called for pass interference, giving Seattle a first down in the red zone. Tyler Lockett is down on the play.

10:50 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, 49ers. Mostert goes through the Seattle defense to respond with a 13-yard touchdown. 49ers 26, Seahawks 14.

10:40 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS. Marshawn Lynch jumps on the stack for the touchdown. The crowd is back in Seattle. 49ers 19, Seahawks 14.

Third quarter finale: 49ers 19, Seahawks 7

10:22 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN, 49ers. San Francisco takes only two minutes and 21 seconds to respond. Raheem Mostert takes a pass to the right and hits it for a 2-yard touchdown. The attempt of 2 points of San Fran fails. 49ers 19, Seahawks 7.

10:17 p.m.: Kyle Juszczyk is left wide open and Garoppolo finds him for a 49-yard truck to Seattle 26.

10:12 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, SEAHAWKS. Wilson buys some time in his pocket and then approaches and throws a dart at Tyler Lockett in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown. 49ers 13, Seahawks 7.

10:08 p.m.: Wilson hits David Moore for a 28-yard touchdown marker, but Mike Iupati is called for a retention penalty, denying the score.

10:07 p.m..: Marshawn Lynch's consecutive trips go for a total of 23 yards and Seattle is a surprising distance for the first time at night.

10 p.m..: The Seahawks defense forces a three and out and will recover the ball for their first possession of the third quarter.

9:59 p.m.: The start of Seattle enters the end zone and the 49ers will start at 25 to open the second half.

Half time: 49ers 13, Seahawks 0

First down: 49ers 11, Seahawks 6

Total yards: 49ers 222, Seahawks 79

Passing yards: 49ers 141, Seahawks 45

Hurried yards: 49ers 81, Seahawks 34

Sanctions: Seahawks 3-15, 49ers 5-30

Possession: 49ers 17:14, Seahawks 12:46

9:35 p.m..: Marshawn Lynch receives hand luggage in quarters and inches and the San Francisco defense stands. The 49ers will take charge of the offense of their 31 with less than a minute to rest.

9:18 p.m.: FIELD GOAL, 49ers. Gould hits his second kick of the night, this time from 30 yards away. The San Francisco course was 73 yards of 11 plays. 49ers 13, Seahawks 0.

9:06 p.m..: Russell Wilson is fired on the third occasion and the 49ers force the third punt of the night.

End of first quarter: 49ers 10, Seahawks 0

8:54 p.m .: TOUCHDOWN, 49ers. Samuel takes a final transfer and houses it 30 yards away. Niners climbs two scores early. 49ers 10, Seahawks 0.

8:52 p.m.: Deebo Samuel has a reception in the middle and picks up 29 yards to near the center of the field in the quick attack.

8:42 p.m.: Marshawn Lynch makes her first appearance of the night and carries a five-yard carry, but the unit stops after six plays. Two possessions and two clearances for the home team.

8:34 p.m .: FIELD GOAL, 49ers. Robbie Gould knocks down a 47-yard attempt for the first points of the night. A series of short shots helped set up the San Francisco scoring unit. 49ers 3, Seahawks 0.

8:26 p.m..: The Seattle opening unit advances only one yard and the launch unit will exit.

8:23 p.m.: The initial kick is a touchback and the Russell Wilson Seahawks offensive will make everything begin.

8:22 p.m..: Guess who is back?