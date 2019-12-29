Fernandinho: Manchester City needs to fight for the Champions League position | Soccer news

Currently, City is seven points ahead of fifth place in the Premier League





Fernandinho warned his Manchester City teammates that a final in the top four could be in doubt this season.

Fernandinho admits that Manchester City is in danger of missing a result between the top four and the Champions League standings this period.

The city of ten men wasted a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 against Wolves on Friday, leaving Pep Guardiola third behind Leicester and Liverpool on the Premier League table.

After his defeat at Molineux, Guardiola admitted that the chances of the City to lift a third consecutive league title now seem slim, with the gap between the triple winners last season and Jurgen Klopp's top candidates in the top category. Now with 14 points.

Man Utd vs Man City Live

Fernandinho, who has been replacing in the center due to the City's defensive injury problem this season, said: "We have to be realistic."

"If we play more games like this and lose more games, we will be in a bad position, so we have to get going, try to win our games and try to secure the second position."

A discouraged Pep Guardiola called the talk about the title "unrealistic,quot; after the fifth defeat of the City campaign league in Molineux

"You never know what can happen, but after this defeat, it will be difficult, because the gap is too large."

"It's hard and we have to be honest with ourselves and with everyone. We're going to play another competition now and we'll fight for the Champions League next year."

"We have to realize that it will be difficult to chase Liverpool, with some things in their favor, some against us and others in their favor."

Fernandinho's current contract at Etihad Stadium expires in June 2020.

Guardiola confirmed in early December that the possibility of a new agreement for the 34-year-old man will not be discussed until the end of the 2019/20 season.

City trip to face Manchester United in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on January 7, live Sky Sports Football Starting at 7:30 p.m., starting at 8 p.m.