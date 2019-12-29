Fausta, the "oldest rhino in the world,quot;, dies at age 57 in Tanzania | News

By Matilda Coleman
Latest News

A 57-year-old black rhinoceros, who is believed to be the oldest in the world, died in Tanzania, according to Ngorongoro authorities, where the animal lived.

The female rhinoceros, called Fausta, died of what is believed to be natural causes on December 27 in a sanctuary, after living most of her life in the wild, said the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority in a Communicated on Saturday.

"Records show that Fausta lived longer than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro, free, for more than 54 years,quot; before being transferred to a sanctuary in 2016, according to the statement.

"Fausta was first located in the Ngorongoro crater in 1965 by a scientist from the University of Dar Es Salaam, at the age of three to four years," he added.

"His health began to deteriorate in 2016, when we were forced to put the animal into captivity, after several hyena attacks and serious injuries thereafter."

Sana, a 55-year-old southern white rhino female, was considered the oldest white rhinoceros in the world when she died in captivity at the La Planete Sauvage zoo in France, in 2017.

Ngorongoro estimates that the life expectancy of rhinos is between 37 and 43 years in the wild, while they can live up to more than 50 in captivity.

